Floyd Mayweather: A fight against Gennady Golovkin 'would be easy'

During a visit to London over the weekend to promote junior lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis' knockout of Liam Walsh , retired pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather gave the British media plenty to write about.

Along with touting up Davis, and further fueling the hype machine about the prospects of returning to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor , Mayweather pulled no punches on the subject of unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, saying he would have no problem beating him. Today. At 40.

"Kell Brook fights Triple G and you guys were crazy about Triple G, talking, 'Triple G was such an unbelievable fighter'," Mayweather said at Saturday's Davis-Walsh post fight news conference. "He's OK. I mean, straight up and down, no special effects. Even at the age of 40, I am not looking forward to fighting Triple G, but that would be easy."

Mayweather, who retired at 49-0 in September 2015 after his victory over Andre Berto, maintained that if he comes out of retirement, he is "90 percent" sure it would be against McGregor. But he went as far as at least entertaining questions about Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and was asked if he would "school" the power-punching middleweight.

"I mean, of course. You know that," Mayweather said. "I mean, what is understood ain't really got to be talked about.

"Like I said before, when the history books are written, when you look at the records, hate it or love it, they gonna say Floyd Mayweather was a winner."

Considering how much he has maintained over the past year that a return would only come against McGregor, a circus fight that would make a killing on pay-per-view, it's hard to imagine Mayweather is doing anything more than running his mouth here. Despite how human Golovkin looked for the first time in struggling to outpoint Daniel Jacobs in March, a still prime Triple G would still present Mayweather with the most dangerous challenge he has faced.