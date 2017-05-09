Julio Cesar Chavez rips son's effort, unwillingness to throw punches vs. Canelo

Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. didn't pull any punches when it came to analyzing his son's performance on Saturday against Canelo Alvarez. Putting it as simply as possible, Chavez explained his mindset, "I am very disappointed."

In their pay-per-view showdown from Las Vegas, Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) pitched a shutout on all three scorecards against a lifeless and uninterested Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs). Chavez's Hall of Fame father broke down the match Monday on ESPN Deportes, refusing to use the fact that Chavez Jr. was forced to cut down to the 164.5-pound catchweight as an excuse.

"No, no, no, no. Definitively no," Chavez Sr. said about the weight's impact. "It's true, there is a sacrifice and everything, but I think here Julio lacked that thing that his father had more than enough of."

That "thing" in question was heart, and Chavez Sr. was most upset with his son for not once emptying the tank and attacking Alvarez while being willing to potentially go out on his sword.

"Yes, that's the truth. He was too much of a conformist," Chavez Sr. said. "I was asking him to throw more punches. That if he lost ... that if he got knocked out that he gift me a f------ round! That he gift me a f------ round throwing punches! I couldn't make him understand!"

Chavez Sr. went on to admit he would have respected his son more for getting knocked out by Alvarez than losing in such a passive manner.

"When you are in the ring and you feel that your body is not responding, that you aren't doing any damage, you feel that the punches are hurting you, that you are weak, the only thing you try is to survive," he said. "And that's what Julio did, he tried to survive and that Canelo didn't knock him out in an embarrassing way. That was Julio's fight. His body was not responding; he could not ask anymore of his body."