LOOK: Floyd Mayweather needs assistance carrying his money to his vehicle
You can't make this stuff up
Floyd Mayweather has no issue showing off his cash. He practically throws it at his fans on a daily basis. So it should come as no surprise that Mayweather needed some extra hands to bring his money from the bank to his car on Thursday.
I think the biggest takeaway from this is Mayweather wearing cut off jean shorts. With all that money, you couldn't get the full jeans, Floyd? You're better than that.
-
Watch Canelo-Chavez live stream, date
Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is set for Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Fighters face penalty for missed weight
A piece of their fight contract stipulates each must be at or below the 164.5-pound limit
-
Canelo-Chavez predictions, picks, card
Saturday's fight just might be the biggest in terms of star power in Mexican history
-
De La Hoya takes slight jab at Trump
The 'Golden Boy' wants the president sitting ringside on Saturday night
-
Mayweather wants to buy an NBA team
The retired boxer appears ready to get into the ownership game
-
Chavez not the typical underdog
Chavez has plenty of motivation to finally produce the best version of himself on Saturday
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre