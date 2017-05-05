LOOK: Floyd Mayweather needs assistance carrying his money to his vehicle

You can't make this stuff up

Floyd Mayweather has no issue showing off his cash. He practically throws it at his fans on a daily basis. So it should come as no surprise that Mayweather needed some extra hands to bring his money from the bank to his car on Thursday.

I think the biggest takeaway from this is Mayweather wearing cut off jean shorts. With all that money, you couldn't get the full jeans, Floyd? You're better than that.

