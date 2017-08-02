NSAC denies Floyd Mayweather request to change glove size against Conor McGregor

Despite reports to the contrary on social media from Floyd Mayweather, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will not allow his request to have the glove size changed in his pay-per-view boxing match against UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather, 40, who returns from a two-year retirement to face McGregor on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, had originally negotiated a junior middleweight bout with 10-ounce gloves, including a ban on Mexican-made horsehair gloves (preferred by punchers).

The former pound-for-pound king changed his tune, however, in a social media post on Tuesday. In an effort to appease McGregor (21-3 in MMA) and level the playing field a bit, Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) said he was willing to sign off on wearing eight-ounce gloves.

"Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites," Mayweather wrote on Facebook. "If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true.

"I'm telling McGregor, 'Let's fight in 8 oz. gloves.' McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz. Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see."

But NSCA executive director Bob Bennett said Tuesday that the commission would not bend to Mayweather's request, regardless of whether both fighters agree, because it goes against their own rules.

"These regulations are in place for the health and safety of the athletes, which is of the utmost importance to the commission," Bennett told ESPN. "Our regulations already outline the appropriate glove size according to contracted weight of a fight."

McGregor, who has held UFC titles at featherweight (145 pounds) and lightweight (155), is used to fighting in four-ounce, fingerless gloves inside the Octagon and was forced to bend toward just about every Mayweather demand in order to get the fight.

In fact, the fight being contested at junior middleweight was seen as a strategic move by Mayweather, a five-division champion who has campaigned mostly at welterweight, considering boxers competing at 154 pounds and above must use 10-ounce gloves, per NSAC rules. Fights contested between 135 and 147 pounds can wear eight-ounce gloves "if both athletes agree to do so in writing on their bout agreement."

Seeing Bennett stand firm was a refreshing change considering the criticism NSAC faced for originally licensing McGregor for such a bout, in his pro debut no less, against one of the best boxers in history.