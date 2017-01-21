NCAAB Scores
          arizonawildcats.jpg
          Matt Norlander

          Zona probably ends UCLA's 1-seed hopes

          Meanwhile, Arizona's upset has us asking if the Wildcats are Final Four-good after all.
          usatsi9752287.jpg
          Kyle Boone

          UK's Fox in a walking boot

          This is not good news at all for Big Blue as Fox injures his ankle against South Carolina.
          floridastate12117.jpg
          Gary Parrish

          FSU bolsters top-seed resume

          The Seminoles are 6-1 against top-25 RPI teams after taking down Louisville on Saturday.
