Undefeated Baylor reaches No. 1 in AP for first timeKyle Boone
Duke loses Jefferson for big game at FSUMatt Norlander
Coaches poll: Big 12 now with three teams in top 10Matt Norlander
Top 25 (and 1): Duke, FSU stand pat, showdown nearsGary Parrish
UNC hands NC State historic beatdownKyle Boone
Butler fined by Big East for storming courtMatt Norlander
Kentucky lands fifth five-star for 2017Hamidou Diallo, who committed to Kentucky on Saturday, will enroll at UK next week, but is not expected to play this season.
Monk struggles, UK rolls vs. ArkansasGary Parrish
Nevada drops New Mexico for wild OT winGary Parrish