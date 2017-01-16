NCAAB Scores
          011417unc.jpg
          Saturday's winners and losers

          UNC, Duke heading in different directions

          The Tar Heels beat red-hot Florida State and the Blue Devils lost their second game in a row.
          ucla-lonzo-ball.jpg
          Top 25 (and 1)

          Don't count No. 2 UCLA out

          The Bruins are among the many teams who have a case for the No. 1 spot currently held by Villanova.
          deaaronfoxauburn.jpg
          No challengers for UK

          Kentucky dominating the SEC

          Kentucky's ruining lives in the SEC, and now we see how this team goes from really good to great
