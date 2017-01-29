NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
        012817calipari.jpg
        Devastating defeat for UK

        Loss sinks Kentucky's hopes of a No. 1 seed

        Kentucky's super-thin resume won’t get much better because the rest of its games are against teams in the super-thin SEC.
        josh-hart-virginia-villanova.jpg
        cats cap comeback

        No. 1 Nova barely avoids upset

        Virginia almost had the No. 1 team in the country, but the Cats seal a comeback with a game-winner in the final second of play.
        kennardduke1-28.jpg
        Blue Devils find a hero

        It's clear: Duke belongs to Luke

        The Blue Devils narrowly avoided disaster vs. Wake Forest on Saturday, thanks mostly to Kennard.
        See more

        Breaking Sports News Straight to Your Inbox

        CBS Sports Daily Newsletter

        Thanks for signing up!

        Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.

        Sorry!

        There was an error processing your subscription.

        CBS Sports Shop Shop NCAA BB Gear
        Around the Web Promoted by Taboola