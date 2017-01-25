NCAAB Scores
All NCAAB Scores
          kansaswvu1-25.jpg
          Top 10 Tournament resumes

          Kansas-UK showdown will tell us a lot

          After facing Kentucky, the Jayhawks play Baylor next week, which is the No. 1 overall seed as of now.
          Harrison-henderson-trojans.jpg
          Another upset

          No. 8 UCLA falls at Southern Cal

          USC plays at UCLA's pace, knocks down 14 treys, plays stifling defense and hands the Bruins another Pac-12 loss 84-76.
          012517calebswanigan.jpg
          Player of Year rankings

          Swanigan surges into top 3

          Purdue's Caleb Swanigan notched his 17th double-double vs. Michigan State and moved up in our weekly rankings.
          See more

          Breaking Sports News Straight to Your Inbox

          CBS Sports Daily Newsletter

          Thanks for signing up!

          Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.

          Sorry!

          There was an error processing your subscription.

          CBS Sports Shop Shop NCAA BB Gear
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola