            123116sadunc2.jpg
            Saturday's winners and losers

            Tobacco Road schools smoked in ACC play

            North Carolina and Duke were both upset in their ACC openers. NC State and Wake Forest lost as well.
            nova.jpg
            No. 1 Villanova beats No. 10 Creighton

            Nova wins battle of unbeatens

            The top-ranked Wildcats improved to 14-0 and handed the Bluejays their first loss of the season.
            lukekennardvatech.jpg
            Blue Devils look bad in loss

            Latest loss shows Duke has flaws

            Sure, Duke misses Grayson Allen, but a 14-point loss to Virginia Tech showed the Blue Devils' issues go deeper than that.
