College basketball rankings: Arizona jumps Kansas for No. 1 spot in the Top 25 (and 1)

The CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and one) will continue to change over time -- specifically when underclassmen who have declared for the NBA Draft without agents finalize decisions and impactful prospects still uncommitted announce their college destinations. But for now Arizona, Kansas Michigan State, North Carolina and Wichita State represent the top five.

Why Arizona at No. 1?

It's because the Wildcats are returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team and enrolling a top-three recruiting class that was bolstered Monday when five-star wing Emmanuel Akot announced he's reclassifying from 2018 to 2017. In other words, no team will combine experienced contributors with high-level freshmen quite like the Wildcats. So Sean Miller should be in a position to make his first Final Four and win a national championship all in the same year.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Coach: Sean Miller

2016-17 record: 32-5

Notable players definitely gone: Lauri Markkanen, Kobi Simmons, Kadeem Allen, Chance Comanche

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Dusan Ristic, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Keanu Pinder

Notable newcomers: DeAndre Ayton, Emmanuel Akot, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith

Why the Wildcats are here: The return of Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins and Dusan Ristic means Arizona has three double-digit scorers back to pair with a heralded recruiting class headlined by DeAndre Ayton and Emmanuel Akot. That means the Wildcats are both experienced and talented. And that's usually the combination that produces lots of wins and even championships.

Coach: Bill Self

2016-17 record: 31-5

Notable players definitely gone: Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas, Carlton Bragg, Dwight Coleby

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Devonte' Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick, Udoka Azubuike

Notable newcomers: Malik Newman, Sam Cunliffe, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Jack Whitman

Why the Jayhawks are here: KU is losing Frank Mason and Josh Jackson. But four of the top eight scorers should be back — and the Jayhawks will also add five-star transfer Malik Newman and five-star freshman Billy Preston. So Bill Self will likely win a 14th straight Big 12 title -- and then some.

Coach: Tom Izzo

2016-17 record: 20-15

Notable players definitely gone: Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Miles Bridges, Nick Ward, Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Tum Tum Nairn, Kenny Goins, Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter

Notable newcomers: Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman

Why the Spartans are here: The most surprising -- and significant -- NBA Draft development is Miles Bridges' decision to return to Michigan State. It means four of the Spartans' top five scorers will be back. And Bridges could now become the favorite for National Player of the Year.

Coach: Roy Williams

2016-17 record: 33-7

Notable players definitely gone: Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players also expected to return: Joel Berry, Tony Bradley, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Seventh Woods, Brandon Robinson

Notable newcomers: Jalek Felton, Brandon Huffman, Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, Sterling Manley

Why the Tar Heels are here: Everybody always assumed Justin Jackson was headed to the NBA, which he is. But the other important underclassmen should all be back. That means, yes, Roy Williams will have a real shot to make a third straight Final Four.

Coach: Gregg Marshall

2016-17 record: 31-5

Notable players definitely gone: Daishon Smith

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Markis McDuffie, Landry Shamet, Darral Willis, Shaquille Morris, Conner Frankamp, Zach Brown, Rashard Kelly, Rauno Nurger, Austin Reaves

Notable newcomers: Asbjorn Midtgaard, Samajae Jones

Why the Shockers are here: Almost every relevant player from a Wichita State team that won 31 games and finished eighth at KenPom should be back -- most notably Markis McDuffie and Landry Shamet. So Wichita State will be the favorite in the American Athletic Conference in its first year in the American Athletic Conference.

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

2016-17 record: 28-9

Notable players definitely gone: Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, Amile Jefferson, Frank Jackson, Matt Jones, Chase Jeter

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Grayson Allen, Marques Bolden, Jack White, Antonio Vrankovic

Notable newcomers: Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent Jr., Alex O'Connell, Jordan Tucker, Jordan Goldwire

Why the Blue Devils are here: Grayson Allen's return gives the Blue Devils a high-level veteran to guide a top-two recruiting class featuring three five-star prospects -- namely Trevon Duvall, Gary Trent Jr. and Wendell Carter. Duval's mid-May commitment was especially important because it means the Blue Devils will have an elite natural point guard for the first time since Tyus Jones left campus in 2015. With Duval on board, Duke should be able to compete for the sixth national title of Mike Krzyzewski's career.

Coach: Rick Pitino

2016-17 record: 25-9

Notable players definitely gone: Donovan Mitchell, Mangok Mathiang, Tony Hicks, David Levitch, Jaylen Johnson

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Quentin Snider, Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud, V.J. King

Notable newcomers: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas

Why the Cardinals are here: If Donovan Mitchell had returned, Louisville could've been the preseason No. 1. But he isn't. So Louisville won't. But the Cardinals should still be good enough to make a Final Four. It would be the eighth of Rick Pitino's career.

Coach: John Calipari

2016-17 record: 32-6

Notable players definitely gone: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Isaac Humphries, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins

Notable players also expected to leave: Hamidou Diallo

Notable players expected to return: Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Kileya-Jones, Tai Wynyard

Notable newcomers: P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, Kevin Knox, Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jermarl Baker

Why the Wildcats are here: The late addition of Kevin Knox bolstered an already heralded recruiting class that should have Kentucky competing near the top of the sport again. It remains unclear whether Hamidou Diallo will stay in or withdraw from the NBA Draft. But my guess -- and it's only a guess -- is that the super-athletic guard will realize soon he's a likely first-round pick and ultimately decide to leave UK after one semester. So this ranking is based on that.

Coach: Jay Wright

2016-17 record: 32-4

Notable players definitely gone: Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth

Notable newcomers: Omari Spellman, Jermain Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

Why the Wildcats are here: Don't forget that Villanova didn't have a key returning player (Phil Booth) or its best recruit (Omari Spellman) this season. But the Wildcats should have both next season. So a fifth consecutive Big East title seems likely for Jay Wright's program that has become a fixture in the national rankings.

Coach: Andy Enfield

2016-17 record: 26-10

Notable players definitely gone: Charles Buggs

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu, Jordan McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart, De'Anthony Melton, Shaqquan Aaron, Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic

Notable newcomers: Derrick Thornton, Charles O'Bannon Jr., Jordan Usher, Victor Uyaelunmo

Why the Trojans are here: USC is always susceptible to an underclassmen or two making a curious pro decision, for whatever reason. But if everybody who should return to school does return to school, the Trojans just might win their first Pac-12 regular-season championship since 1985.

Coach: Michael White

2016-17 record: 27-9

Notable players definitely gone: Canyon Barry, Kasey Hill, Devin Robinson, Justin Leon

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: KeVaughn Allen, John Egbunu, Chris Chiozza, Kevarrius Hayes, Keith Stone

Notable newcomers: Egor Koulechov, Jalen Hudson, DeAundrae Ballard, Isaiah Stokes, Chase Johnson, Mike Okauru

Why the Gators are here: Michael White has rebuilt Florida into a real challenger to Kentucky in the SEC. Obviously, the loss of Devin Robinson early to the NBA Draft hurts. But the Gators should be at or near the top of the league standings again.

Coach: Mike Brey

2016-17 record: 26-10

Notable players definitely gone: V.J. Beachem, Steve Vasturia, Matt Ryan

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Bonzie Colson, Matt Farrell, Rex Pflueger, Austin Torres, Temple Gibbs, Martinas Geben

Notable newcomers: D.J. Harvey

Why the Irish are here: Mike Brey has built Notre Dame into a consistent winner. So the losses of V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia will hurt. But Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson should comprise one of the top returning inside-outside duos in the country.

Coach: Richard Pitino

2016-17 record: 24-10

Notable players definitely gone: Akeem Springs

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Nate Mason, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Dupree McBrayer, Reggie Lynch, Eric Curry, Bakary Donate, Davonte Fitzgerald

Notable newcomers: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris

Why the Gophers are here: Minnesota's fourth-place finish in the Big Ten was one of college basketball's biggest surprises, and most of the key players from that team are back. So Richard Pitino should be back in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Coach: Jim Larranaga

2016-17 record: 21-12

Notable players definitely gone: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Ja'Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Anthony Lawrence Jr., Dejan Vasiljevic, Dewan Huell, Ezbuka Izundu, Rodney Miller

Notable newcomers: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg

Why the Hurricanes are here: Six of the top eight scorers are returning -- and they'll be joined by a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Lonnie Walker. Consequently, the Hurricanes should be even better next season than they were this season.

Coach: Chris Collins

2016-17 record: 24-12

Notable players definitely gone: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Isiah Brown, Gavin Skelly

Notable newcomers: Anthony Gaines

Why the Wildcats are here: Northwestern making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history was among the coolest stories on Selection Sunday. Now the Wildcats are headed toward back-to-back Big Dance appearances thanks to the fact that their top five scorers are set to return.

Coach: Mick Cronin

2016-17 record: 30-6

Notable players definitely gone: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Jacob Evans, Kyle Washington, Gary Clark, Jarron Cumberland, Trey Scott, Justin Jenifer, Nysier Brooks, Quadri Moore

Notable newcomers: Cane Broome, Mamoudou Diarra, Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme

Why the Bearcats are here: Mick Cronin has guided the Bearcats to seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments. An eighth is on tap considering Jacob Evans, Kyle Washington, Gary Clark and Jarron Cumberland are back and capable of competing at or near the top of the AAC standings again.

Coach: Mark Few

2016-17 record: 37-2

Notable players definitely gone: Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Matthews, Zach Collins

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Johnathan Williams, Josh Perkins, Silas Nelson, Killian Tillie

Notable newcomers: Corey Kispert

Why the Bulldogs are here: Gonzaga remains involved with some graduate transfers. So the Zags' roster is far from set. But the early losses of Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins to the NBA Draft will make it difficult to compete for a third 35-win season in a four-year span. Regardless, Mark Few should again have a top-25 team. Just like usual.

Coach: Chris Holtmann

2016-17 record: 25-9

Notable players definitely gone: Andrew Chrabascz, Avery Woodson, Kethan Savage, Tyler Lewis

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Kelan Martin, Kamar Baldwin, Tyler Wideman, Nate Fowler, Sean McDermott

Notable newcomers: Paul Jorgensen, Kyle Young, Christian David, Cooper Neese, Jerald Butler, Aaron Thompson

Why the Bulldogs are here: Chris Holtmann has won at least one game in three straight NCAA Tournaments. He's one of the coaches who seems to be good almost regardless of the roster. So it's reasonable to trust him to do it again.

Coach: Scott Drew

2016-17 record: 27-8

Notable players definitely gone: Johnathan Motley, Ishmael Wainwright, Al Freeman

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Manu Leconte, Jo Lual-Acuil, Terry Maston, King McClure, Jake Lindsey, Nuni Omot, Wendell Mitchell

Notable newcomers: Tristan Clark

Why the Bears are here: The loss of Johnathan Motley is huge and will prevent Baylor from having a preseason All-American. But Scott Drew will still return three of his top five scorers from a 27-win team that made the Sweet 16 and was ranked in the top 10 for much of this season. So the Bears should be in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.

Coach: Avery Johnson

2016-17 record: 19-15

Notable players definitely gone: Corban Collins, Nick King, Brandon Austin, Jimmy Taylor, Shannon Hale, Bola Olaniyan

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Braxton Key, Dazon Ingram, Riley Norris, Avery Johnson Jr., Ar'Mond Davis, Donta Hall

Notable newcomers: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Alex Reese, Herb Jones, Galin Smith, Daniel Giddens

Why the Crimson Tide are here: Nobody knew for sure how Avery Johnson would ever get things going at Alabama. And he still has to do it on the court. But recruiting is going well. And Alabama will have one of the SEC's most talented rosters thanks to a top-five recruiting class headlined by point guard Collin Sexton.

Coach: Steve Alford

2016-17 record: 31-5

Notable players definitely gone: Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, Ike Anigbogu

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, Gyorgy Goloman, Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski

Notable newcomers: Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith, LiAngelo Ball

Why the Bruins are here: UCLA is losing four starters -- among them Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf. But Steve Alford is enrolling three top-40 national recruits. So the Bruins should be talented again. Just a matter of meshing the veterans with the newcomers.

Coach: Bob Huggins

2016-17 record: 28-9

Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Adrian, Tarik Phillip, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Jevon Carter, Esa Ahmad, Daxter Miles, Elijah Macon, Lamont West, Sagaba Konate

Notable newcomers: Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D'Angelo Hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris

Why the Mountaineers are here: Bob Huggins has had a top-25 team every year since he committed to a pressing style of defense in advance of the 2014-15 season. So there's no real reason to think he won't have one again.

Coach: Randy Bennett

2016-17 record: 29-5

Notable players definitely gone: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Jock Landale, Calvin Hermanson, Emmett Naar, Evan Fitzner, Tanner Krebs, Stefan Gonzalez, Kyle Clark

Notable newcomers: Cullen Neal, Kristers Zoriks

Why the Gaels are here: Saint Mary's proved, in its NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona, that it was a legitimate top-25 team that just didn't match up well with Gonzaga. Most of the rotation from that team should return. So Saint Mary's should be back in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in 11 years.

Coach: Matt Painter

2016-17 record: 27-8

Notable players definitely gone: Spike Albrecht

Notable players also expected to leave: Caleb Swanigan

Notable players expected to return: Isaac Haas, Carsen Edwards, Vince Edwards, Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson, Ryan Cline

Notable newcomers: Nojel Eastern, Sasha Stefanovic, Aaron Wheeler, Eden Ewing, Matt Haarms

Why the Boilermakers are here: The expected loss of Caleb Swanigan will be massive in multiple ways. But there are too many good and experienced winners on Purdue's roster to expect Matt Painter's team to slip much, if at all.

Coach: Chris Mack

2016-17 record: 24-14

Notable players definitely gone: Edmond Sumner, Rashid Gaston, Malcolm Bernard

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean Omara, Kaiser Gates, Quintin Goodin, Tyrique Jones

Notable newcomers: Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Karem Kanter, Elias Harden, Jared Ridder, Kentrevious Jones

Why the Musketeers are here: This ranking is rooted in the assumption that Trevon Bluiett returns to Xavier. If he doesn't, the Musketeers might slip out of the Top 25 (and one). But for now somewhere in the 20s seems like a reasonable place to put them.

Coach: Dan Hurley

2016-17 record: 25-10

Notable players definitely gone: Hassan Martin, Kuran Iverson

Notable players also expected to leave: None

Notable players expected to return: E.C. Matthews, Jared Terrell, Stanford Robinson, Jarvis Garrett, Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine, Nicola Akele, Christion Thompson

Notable newcomers: Daron Russell

Why the Rams are here: Eight of the top 10 scorers are back from a team that nearly upset Oregon in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. So there's good reason to think the Rams will win the Atlantic 10 and return to the NCAA Tournament.