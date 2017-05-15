College basketball rankings: Late recruiting lifts Duke to No. 6 in Top 25 (and one)
The Blue Devils added Trevon Duval and Jordan Tucker in mid-May
The CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and one) will continue to change over time -- specifically when underclassmen who have declared for the NBA Draft without agents finalize decisions and impactful prospects still uncommitted announce their college destinations. But, for now, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, North Carolina and Wichita State represent the top five.
The new No. 6?
That's Duke -- thanks to the mid-May commitment of Trevon Duval , a 6-foot-3 McDonald's All-American who will give Mike Krzyzewski an elite and natural point guard for the first time since Tyus Jones left campus following the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Duval's presence will allow Grayson Allen to play away from the ball, which is where he's most comfortable and effective. So now Allen can worry less about running a team and more about just scoring.
Yes, Duke will lack a deep bench. And that's not ideal. But, remember, the Blue Devils only had six players who averaged double-digit minutes on that 2015 team that finished 35-4 and won the national title. So Krzyzewski has done big things without great depth before. And it should surprise nobody if he does big things again.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Coach: Bill Self
2016-17 record: 31-5
Notable players definitely gone: Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas, Carlton Bragg, Dwight Coleby
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Devonte' Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick, Udoka Azubuike
Notable newcomers: Malik Newman, Sam Cunliffe, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Jack Whitman
Why the Jayhawks are here: KU is losing Frank Mason and Josh Jackson. But four of the top eight scorers should be back — and the Jayhawks will also add five-star transfer Malik Newman and five-star freshman Billy Preston. So Bill Self will likely win a 14th straight Big 12 title -- and then some.
Coach: Sean Miller
2016-17 record: 32-5
Notable players definitely gone: Lauri Markkanen, Kobi Simmons, Kadeem Allen, Chance Comanche
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Allonzo Trier, Rawle Alkins, Dusan Ristic, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Keanu Pinder
Notable newcomers: DeAndre Ayton, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith
Why the Wildcats are here: Allonzo Trier's decision to return for his junior season makes Arizona the Pac-12 favorite and a serious national title contender. The school is still waiting on Rawle Alkins to commit one way or another. But, either way, Sean Miller is going to have a roster good enough to make his first Final Four.
Coach: Tom Izzo
2016-17 record: 20-15
Notable players definitely gone: Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Miles Bridges, Nick Ward, Joshua Langford, Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid, Tum Tum Nairn, Kenny Goins, Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter
Notable newcomers: Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman
Why the Spartans are here: The most surprising -- and significant -- NBA Draft development is Miles Bridges' decision to return to Michigan State. It means four of the Spartans' top five scorers will be back. And Bridges could now become the favorite for National Player of the Year.
Coach: Roy Williams
2016-17 record: 33-7
Notable players definitely gone: Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players also expected to return: Joel Berry, Tony Bradley, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Seventh Woods, Brandon Robinson
Notable newcomers: Jalek Felton, Brandon Huffman, Garrison Brooks, Andrew Platek, Sterling Manley
Why the Tar Heels are here: Everybody always assumed Justin Jackson was headed to the NBA, which he is. But the other important underclassmen should all be back. That means, yes, Roy Williams will have a real shot to make a third straight Final Four.
Coach: Gregg Marshall
2016-17 record: 31-5
Notable players definitely gone: Daishon Smith
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Markis McDuffie, Landry Shamet, Darral Willis, Shaquille Morris, Conner Frankamp, Zach Brown, Rashard Kelly, Rauno Nurger, Austin Reaves
Notable newcomers: Asbjorn Midtgaard, Samajae Jones
Why the Shockers are here: Almost every relevant player from a Wichita State team that won 31 games and finished eighth at KenPom should be back -- most notably Markis McDuffie and Landry Shamet. So Wichita State will be the favorite in the American Athletic Conference in its first year in the American Athletic Conference.
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
2016-17 record: 28-9
Notable players definitely gone: Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, Amile Jefferson, Frank Jackson, Matt Jones, Chase Jeter
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Grayson Allen, Marques Bolden, Jack White, Antonio Vrankovic
Notable newcomers: Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent Jr., Alex O'Connell, Jordan Tucker, Jordan Goldwire
Why the Blue Devils are here: Grayson Allen's return gives the Blue Devils a high-level veteran to guide a top-two recruiting class featuring three five-star prospects -- namely Trevon Duvall, Gary Trent Jr. and Wendell Carter. Duval's mid-May commitment was especially important because it means the Blue Devils will have an elite natural point guard for the first time since Tyus Jones left campus in 2015. With Duval on board, Duke should be able to compete for the sixth national title of Mike Krzyzewski's career.
Coach: Rick Pitino
2016-17 record: 25-9
Notable players definitely gone: Donovan Mitchell, Mangok Mathiang, Tony Hicks, David Levitch, Jaylen Johnson
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Quentin Snider, Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, Anas Mahmoud, V.J. King
Notable newcomers: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas
Why the Cardinals are here: If Donovan Mitchell had returned, Louisville could've been the preseason No. 1. But he isn't. So Louisville won't. But the Cardinals should still be good enough to make a Final Four. It would be the eighth of Rick Pitino's career.
Coach: John Calipari
2016-17 record: 32-6
Notable players definitely gone: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Isaac Humphries, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins
Notable players also expected to leave: Hamidou Diallo
Notable players expected to return: Wenyen Gabriel, Sacha Kileya-Jones, Tai Wynyard
Notable newcomers: P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, Kevin Knox, Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jermarl Baker
Why the Wildcats are here: The late addition of Kevin Knox bolstered an already heralded recruiting class that should have Kentucky competing near the top of the sport again. It remains unclear whether Hamidou Diallo will stay in or withdraw from the NBA Draft. But my guess -- and it's only a guess -- is that the super-athletic guard will realize soon he's a likely first-round pick and ultimately decide to leave UK after one semester. So this ranking is based on that.
Coach: Jay Wright
2016-17 record: 32-4
Notable players definitely gone: Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth
Notable newcomers: Omari Spellman, Jermain Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
Why the Wildcats are here: Don't forget that Villanova didn't have a key returning player (Phil Booth) or its best recruit (Omari Spellman) this season. But the Wildcats should have both next season. So a fifth consecutive Big East title seems likely for Jay Wright's program that has become a fixture in the national rankings.
10. USC Trojans
Coach: Andy Enfield
2016-17 record: 26-10
Notable players definitely gone: Charles Buggs
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Bennie Boatwright, Chimezie Metu, Jordan McLaughlin, Elijah Stewart, De'Anthony Melton, Shaqquan Aaron, Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic
Notable newcomers: Derrick Thornton, Charles O'Bannon Jr., Jordan Usher, Victor Uyaelunmo
Why the Trojans are here: USC is always susceptible to an underclassmen or two making a curious pro decision, for whatever reason. But if everybody who should return to school does return to school, the Trojans just might win their first Pac-12 regular-season championship since 1985.
11. Florida Gators
Coach: Michael White
2016-17 record: 27-9
Notable players definitely gone: Canyon Barry, Kasey Hill, Devin Robinson, Justin Leon
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: KeVaughn Allen, John Egbunu, Chris Chiozza, Kevarrius Hayes, Keith Stone
Notable newcomers: Egor Koulechov, Jalen Hudson, DeAundrae Ballard, Isaiah Stokes, Chase Johnson, Mike Okauru
Why the Gators are here: Michael White has rebuilt Florida into a real challenger to Kentucky in the SEC. Obviously, the loss of Devin Robinson early to the NBA Draft hurts. But the Gators should be at or near the top of the league standings again.
Coach: Mike Brey
2016-17 record: 26-10
Notable players definitely gone: V.J. Beachem, Steve Vasturia, Matt Ryan
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Bonzie Colson, Matt Farrell, Rex Pflueger, Austin Torres, Temple Gibbs, Martinas Geben
Notable newcomers: D.J. Harvey
Why the Irish are here: Mike Brey has built Notre Dame into a consistent winner. So the losses of V.J. Beachem and Steve Vasturia will hurt. But Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson should comprise one of the top returning inside-outside duos in the country.
Coach: Richard Pitino
2016-17 record: 24-10
Notable players definitely gone: Akeem Springs
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Nate Mason, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Dupree McBrayer, Reggie Lynch, Eric Curry, Bakary Donate, Davonte Fitzgerald
Notable newcomers: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris
Why the Gophers are here: Minnesota's fourth-place finish in the Big Ten was one of college basketball's biggest surprises, and most of the key players from that team are back. So Richard Pitino should be back in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
14. Miami Hurricanes
Coach: Jim Larranaga
2016-17 record: 21-12
Notable players definitely gone: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Ja'Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Anthony Lawrence Jr., Dejan Vasiljevic, Dewan Huell, Ezbuka Izundu, Rodney Miller
Notable newcomers: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg
Why the Hurricanes are here: Six of the top eight scorers are returning -- and they'll be joined by a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Lonnie Walker. Consequently, the Hurricanes should be even better next season than they were this season.
Coach: Chris Collins
2016-17 record: 24-12
Notable players definitely gone: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Isiah Brown, Gavin Skelly
Notable newcomers: Anthony Gaines
Why the Wildcats are here: Northwestern making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history was among the coolest stories on Selection Sunday. Now the Wildcats are headed toward back-to-back Big Dance appearances thanks to the fact that their top five scorers are set to return.
Coach: Mick Cronin
2016-17 record: 30-6
Notable players definitely gone: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Jacob Evans, Kyle Washington, Gary Clark, Jarron Cumberland, Trey Scott, Justin Jenifer, Nysier Brooks, Quadri Moore
Notable newcomers: Cane Broome, Mamoudou Diarra, Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme
Why the Bearcats are here: Mick Cronin has guided the Bearcats to seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments. An eighth is on tap considering Jacob Evans, Kyle Washington, Gary Clark and Jarron Cumberland are back and capable of competing at or near the top of the AAC standings again.
17. Gonzaga Bulldogs
Coach: Mark Few
2016-17 record: 37-2
Notable players definitely gone: Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Matthews, Zach Collins
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Johnathan Williams, Josh Perkins, Silas Nelson, Killian Tillie
Notable newcomers: Corey Kispert
Why the Bulldogs are here: Gonzaga remains involved with some graduate transfers. So the Zags' roster is far from set. But the early losses of Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins to the NBA Draft will make it difficult to compete for a third 35-win season in a four-year span. Regardless, Mark Few should again have a top-25 team. Just like usual.
18. Butler Bulldogs
Coach: Chris Holtmann
2016-17 record: 25-9
Notable players definitely gone: Andrew Chrabascz, Avery Woodson, Kethan Savage, Tyler Lewis
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Kelan Martin, Kamar Baldwin, Tyler Wideman, Nate Fowler, Sean McDermott
Notable newcomers: Paul Jorgensen, Kyle Young, Christian David, Cooper Neese, Jerald Butler, Aaron Thompson
Why the Bulldogs are here: Chris Holtmann has won at least one game in three straight NCAA Tournaments. He's one of the coaches who seems to be good almost regardless of the roster. So it's reasonable to trust him to do it again.
19. Baylor Bears
Coach: Scott Drew
2016-17 record: 27-8
Notable players definitely gone: Ishmael Wainwright, Al Freeman
Notable players also expected to leave: Johnathan Motley
Notable players expected to return: Manu Leconte, Jo Lual-Acuil, Terry Maston, King McClure, Jake Lindsey, Nuni Omot, Wendell Mitchell
Notable newcomers: Tristan Clark
Why the Bears are here: The expected loss of Johnathan Motley is huge and will prevent Baylor from having a preseason All-American. But Scott Drew will still return three of his top five scorers from a 27-win team that made the Sweet 16 and was ranked in the top 10 for much of this season. So the Bears should be in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.
Coach: Avery Johnson
2016-17 record: 19-15
Notable players definitely gone: Corban Collins, Nick King, Brandon Austin, Jimmy Taylor, Shannon Hale, Bola Olaniyan
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Braxton Key, Dazon Ingram, Riley Norris, Avery Johnson Jr., Ar'Mond Davis, Donta Hall
Notable newcomers: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Alex Reese, Herb Jones, Galin Smith, Daniel Giddens
Why the Crimson Tide are here: Nobody knew for sure how Avery Johnson would ever get things going at Alabama. And he still has to do it on the court. But recruiting is going well. And Alabama will have one of the SEC's most talented rosters thanks to a top-five recruiting class headlined by point guard Collin Sexton.
21. UCLA Bruins
Coach: Steve Alford
2016-17 record: 31-5
Notable players definitely gone: Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, Ike Anigbogu
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh, Gyorgy Goloman, Price Ali, Alex Olesinski
Notable newcomers: Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith, LiAngelo Ball
Why the Bruins are here: UCLA is losing four starters -- among them Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf. But Steve Alford is enrolling three top-40 national recruits. So the Bruins should be talented again. Just a matter of meshing the veterans with the newcomers.
Coach: Bob Huggins
2016-17 record: 28-9
Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Adrian, Tarik Phillip, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Jevon Carter, Esa Ahmad, Daxter Miles, Elijah Macon, Lamont West, Sagaba Konate
Notable newcomers: Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D'Angelo Hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris
Why the Mountaineers are here: Bob Huggins has had a top-25 team every year since he committed to a pressing style of defense in advance of the 2014-15 season. So there's no real reason to think he won't have one again.
Coach: Randy Bennett
2016-17 record: 29-5
Notable players definitely gone: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Jock Landale, Calvin Hermanson, Emmett Naar, Evan Fitzner, Tanner Krebs, Stefan Gonzalez, Kyle Clark
Notable newcomers: Cullen Neal, Kristers Zoriks
Why the Gaels are here: Saint Mary's proved, in its NCAA Tournament loss to Arizona, that it was a legitimate top-25 team that just didn't match up well with Gonzaga. Most of the rotation from that team should return. So Saint Mary's should be back in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in 11 years.
Coach: Matt Painter
2016-17 record: 27-8
Notable players definitely gone: Spike Albrecht
Notable players also expected to leave: Caleb Swanigan
Notable players expected to return: Isaac Haas, Carsen Edwards, Vince Edwards, Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson, Ryan Cline
Notable newcomers: Nojel Eastern, Sasha Stefanovic, Aaron Wheeler, Eden Ewing, Matt Haarms
Why the Boilermakers are here: The expected loss of Caleb Swanigan will be massive in multiple ways. But there are too many good and experienced winners on Purdue's roster to expect Matt Painter's team to slip much, if at all.
Coach: Chris Mack
2016-17 record: 24-14
Notable players definitely gone: Edmond Sumner, Rashid Gaston, Malcolm Bernard
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura, Sean Omara, Kaiser Gates, Quintin Goodin, Tyrique Jones
Notable newcomers: Paul Scruggs, Naji Marshall, Karem Kanter, Elias Harden, Jared Ridder, Kentrevious Jones
Why the Musketeers are here: This ranking is rooted in the assumption that Trevon Bluiett returns to Xavier. If he doesn't, the Musketeers might slip out of the Top 25 (and one). But for now somewhere in the 20s seems like a reasonable place to put them.
Coach: Dan Hurley
2016-17 record: 25-10
Notable players definitely gone: Hassan Martin, Kuran Iverson
Notable players also expected to leave: None
Notable players expected to return: E.C. Matthews, Jared Terrell, Stanford Robinson, Jarvis Garrett, Jeff Dowtin, Cyril Langevine, Nicola Akele, Christion Thompson
Notable newcomers: Daron Russell
Why the Rams are here: Eight of the top 10 scorers are back from a team that nearly upset Oregon in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. So there's good reason to think the Rams will win the Atlantic 10 and return to the NCAA Tournament.
