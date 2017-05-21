Former Kentucky basketball player Dominique Hawkins reportedly drawing NFL interest
Hawkins graduated from Kentucky after four seasons in Lexington
Former Kentucky point guard Dominique Hawkins was a career role-player for John Calipari in Lexington, but after graduating recently he's drawing plenty of interest at the professional level -- including the NFL.
According to a report from Kentucky.com and DraftExpress.com's Jonathan Givony, Hawkins, who averaged 19.2 minutes and 4.7 points per game as a backup to De'Aaron Fox last season, has an opportunity to play basketball overseas and has drawn heavy interest in Europe. But the NFL has also been calling to gauge his interest as a defensive back.
Here's more from the Kentucky.com report:
Givony said that he's heard some NFL teams have been calling Hawkins about possibly trying out a career on the football field. Madison Central Coach Allen Feldhaus Jr. confirmed to the Herald-Leader that Hawkins has indeed heard from NFL teams in recent weeks — his football potential, particularly as a defensive back, has been mentioned before — but basketball is the long-term goal for the time being.
The 6-foot Hawkins isn't likely to be drafted by the NBA in June, but his 44.5-inch vertical jump at a Kentucky NBA combine proves he has tangible qualities and athleticism that has piqued the interest from professional teams.
Hawkins was never a flashy scorer or ball-handler during his four seasons playing under Calipari, but he was a fan favorite for his hustle and his always reliable perimeter defense. Although basketball is his goal long-term, he won't lack for opportunities professionally, it seems. And that might include football if he chooses to pursue that route.
