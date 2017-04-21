Shaq's son explains why he chose Arizona and breaks Charles Barkley's heart

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, made waves in the college basketball recruiting world this week when he announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats over the likes of LSU, Kentucky, USC, North Carolina and California.

Shareef went on TNT's popular Inside the NBA show to talk about his commitment to the Wildcats and, when asked by former Auburn star Charles Barkley where the Auburn Tigers stood in regards to his recruitment, the younger O'Neal shot him straight.

"They were pretty far down," O'Neal said smiling as Barkley and the panel simultaneously busted out in laughter.

As for why he picked the Wildcats despite buzz that he might hold out for an offer from the other Wildcats of Kentucky, O'Neal had an even-keeled response that showed he really thought out his decision.

"I love the school, the staff treats me like family," he said. "I went on a visit with my dad and I loved it once I got there. It's beautiful. The program was awesome. The good thing is that the bigs get to play like guards and I feel like that's a big part of my game, so I feel like I fit in really well."