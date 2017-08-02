WATCH: Kansas' Udoka Azubuike nearly brings down the entire goal in Italy

After a promising freshman year was cut short due to a wrist injury last season, Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike is back in action and looks primed to make a splash in the college basketball world in 2017 if early returns are any indication.

The Jayhawks big man made a big impression on Wednesday night in Italy when he nearly brought down the goal on two separate occasions in two goal-rattling dunks that forced officials on site to reinforce the base.

Another one... This time the whole basket almos came down. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/Eis9fwC5pi — Matt Tait (@mctait) August 2, 2017

Anyone think it's gonna happen??? No. 3 for the #KUbball big fella pic.twitter.com/3rdftpgC4y — Matt Tait (@mctait) August 2, 2017

They legitimately just reinforced the basket & Self came over to take a look. #UdokaEffect #KUbball pic.twitter.com/KWml5nntJw — Matt Tait (@mctait) August 2, 2017

That's not something you see everyday. But then again, it's not everyday you see a 7-foot, 285-pound center with that type of agility, either.

"We almost didn't have a game because of him," KU coach Bill Self told the Kansas City Star. "It wasn't that he dunked it so hard; it's because he hung on the rim. Two-hundred eighty-five pounds hanging on the rim almost pulled it down twice."

After the brief delay, KU and Azubuike surged to claim a decisive victory, 90-56, over Stella Azurra/HSC Roma in its opening exhibition game on the Jayhawks' tour of Italy.

Azubuike had 13 points in the win and two rim-rattling dunks that might send a message to the Big 12 -- the conference Self's Jayhawks have now won 13-straight years and counting.