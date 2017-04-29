Bret Bielema 'shook' by injury as Arkansas star running back hospitalized

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III was taken off the field in a stretcher after a scary injury during Saturday's final spring practice.

The Razorbacks joined hands and kneeled on the field in a moment of prayer and support for Williams, the team's leading rusher (1,360 yards) a season ago and one of the top running backs in the SEC heading into 2017.

Arkansas has officially diagnosed the injury as a stinger, which should come as a relief given the intensity of the moment. Williams suffered a major neck injury as a freshman in 2015, so any similar injury is likely to receive the immediate and utmost attention from the training staff, but Bret Bielema told reporters after practice that the stinger was unrelated to his previous injury.

Arkansas team in prayer as Rawleigh Williams III carted off field.



UPDATE: RW3 diagnosed with a stinger, taken to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/vqtsgqojSn — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2017

In addition to that, Bielema said that Williams felt good enough to walk off on his own.

Bielema: Rawleigh Williams kept saying “this is embarrassing” because he wanted to walk off on his own. — Bo Mattingly (@SportsTalkwBo) April 29, 2017

"Obviously a huge scare out there" Bielema told reporters, adding that he was "really shook" after the play. "As far as the future, I don't have any idea what that may entail."

Arkansas' spring game was canceled because of inclement weather, moving Saturday's events to the indoor facility for a final work out in their gameday uniforms. After Williams suffered the injury, trainers removed his pads and jersey before taking him away on the stretcher and to the hospital as a precaution.