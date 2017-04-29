Bret Bielema 'shook' by injury as Arkansas star running back hospitalized
Rawleigh Williams III left the field on a stretcher after a neck injury
Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III was taken off the field in a stretcher after a scary injury during Saturday's final spring practice.
The Razorbacks joined hands and kneeled on the field in a moment of prayer and support for Williams, the team's leading rusher (1,360 yards) a season ago and one of the top running backs in the SEC heading into 2017.
Arkansas has officially diagnosed the injury as a stinger, which should come as a relief given the intensity of the moment. Williams suffered a major neck injury as a freshman in 2015, so any similar injury is likely to receive the immediate and utmost attention from the training staff, but Bret Bielema told reporters after practice that the stinger was unrelated to his previous injury.
In addition to that, Bielema said that Williams felt good enough to walk off on his own.
"Obviously a huge scare out there" Bielema told reporters, adding that he was "really shook" after the play. "As far as the future, I don't have any idea what that may entail."
Arkansas' spring game was canceled because of inclement weather, moving Saturday's events to the indoor facility for a final work out in their gameday uniforms. After Williams suffered the injury, trainers removed his pads and jersey before taking him away on the stretcher and to the hospital as a precaution.
-
2017 NFL Draft: Early entries not picked
Twenty-eight of 95 early entry prospects went undrafted
-
2017 NFL Draft: SEC, Michigan dominate
The SEC and Michigan each had great weekends in the 2017 NFL Draft
-
Harbaugh eyeing Brazil, Africa in 2017
Jim Harbaugh wants more college football programs to embrace the international trip
-
SEC sets NFL Draft record
It seems there's a lot of talent in the SEC
-
Friday Five: The best kinds of drafts
There are all sorts of drafts out there and these are my favorites
-
The NFL Draft is a CFB graduation
It's time to say goodbye to so many great players
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre