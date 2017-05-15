Colorado St. safety arrested for allegedly selling teammate's Rolex on Craigslist

Just because your're teammates doesn't always mean you're friends.

That certainly seems to be the case at Colorado State, where safety Braylin Scott was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a couple of watches and some diamond bracelets from his teammate's dorm room.

"We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident," Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said in a statement about Scott's arrest. "I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information. He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings."

So what exactly are those details? Well, it doesn't look like we're dealing with any criminal masterminds here.

The teammate Scott allegedly stole jewelry from is former Colorado State linebacker Hunter Donnelly. He's a "former" teammate because Donnelly was arrested in April for allegedly violating a protection order for contacting a former girlfriend. A school spokesperson told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that Donnelly was dismissed from the team over two weeks ago following his arrest. Donnelly pleaded guilty to assault in 2015 for an incident that happened while he was enrolled at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

As for the robbery, Donnelly filed a report with Colorado State police in April, roughly a week before his own arrest, saying that a Rolex watch had been stolen from his football locker. Three days after that, Donnelly filed another report saying another Rolex watch and four bracelets were stolen from inside his desk drawer in his dorm room. He told police the estimated price of the watch was $20,000 and the four bracelets were worth around $2,000 each. He said he had bought the jewelry for his girlfriend.

Donnelly also told CSU police that he had seen his watches listed on Craigslist. At this point, CSU police officer Torrey Cleveland responded to the Craigslist ad selling the two watches for $5,000. The next day, Cleveland received a response from an account that belonged to Braylin Scott. In the email, Scott told the officer to text him his cell number if he wanted to buy the watches, and the two agreed to meet at Moby Arena on Colorado State's campus. It was there that Cleveland and another officer approached a car with Scott and another student inside.

Scott was holding both of the Rolex watches in two green boxes, according to police. Both of the watches matched the descriptions of Donnelly's report. Also in the car's cup holder were three bracelets, all of which matched the descriptions of the missing bracelets.

Police also obtained surveillance footage of Scott entering Donnelly's residence hall using Donnelly's key card on the day when the jewelry was allegedly stolen from his dorm room.

Scott led Colorado State with three interceptions last season while starting seven of the team's 11 games.