Dabo Swinney would have 'no problem' with players skipping White House trip

With today's political climate of Good vs. Evil -- as always, which side is which depends on which side you're on -- trips to the White House are becoming more political than ever before. While the story used to be "championship team visits White House, gives President a jersey," the story has now become about which players choose not to go as a form of protest.

Things are no different for Clemson, which is scheduled to visit the White House on June 12. Sure enough, during a booster event, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talked about the trip to the White House, and also broached the subject of players possibly skipping out on the trip.

He's cool either way.

"Everybody's invited," Swinney said, via ESPN.com. "I'm not sure if drafted guys can make it due to minicamps, but I'm sure most of the team will go. If someone doesn't want to go, that's no problem. But it's a great opportunity and experience for the team."

Which is precisely the approach Swinney should take. If players want to go, great. If they don't, great. Being able to make those choices is one of those things that the country is built on.

As for whether or not I'd go, it would depend on the food and beverage situation, and how free it was. I don't want to get too political here myself, but I'm definitely a supporter of free food and drink.