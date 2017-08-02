Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian dies at 94

College football has lost one of its great coaches. Former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian has died at age 94 after falling ill from hip surgery complications.

"Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man -- Ara Parseghian," university president Father John Jenkins said in a statement. "Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field."

Our entire program mourns the loss of one of the pillars of our University, Coach Ara Parseghian. pic.twitter.com/nXS3xyei05 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 2, 2017

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

A 1980 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Parseghian led the Irish to a 95-17-4 record in 11 seasons in South Bend, winning national championships in 1966 and 1973. Before that, he coached at Northwestern and his alma mater, Miami (Ohio).

The #B1GCats mourn the loss of legendary @NUFBFamily head coach Ara Parseghian, who led NU for 8 seasons from 1956-63. pic.twitter.com/5zqvBnkszM — #B1GCats (@NU_Sports) August 2, 2017

Following his retirement from coaching, Parseghian entered broadcasting and worked for ABC and CBS Sports. Also in his post-football career, Parseghian raised money and awareness for Niemann-Pick Type C Disease (NPC), which claimed three of his grandchildren. The Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation has raised $45 million for NPC research.