Friday Five: Ranking things Nick Saban can spend his 2017 salary on

Every Friday, the Friday Five will rank something in the world of college football -- anything and everything from the logical to the illogical. This week we rank the ways Nick Saban could blow his 2017 salary.

Maybe you heard the news, or maybe you didn't. Nick Saban recently received a contract extension at Alabama , which really shouldn't come as a surprise. Nor should the fact that he got a hefty raise in the extension.

This all makes sense. If you're Alabama, considering all the success you've had under Saban, you want to do as much as possible to make sure Saban is your coach until he decides he's done coaching. As for the money, he has been worth that much and then some to your program and school.

But that money sure is hard to ignore, isn't it?

Without getting into all the nitty-gritty parts of the contract, with the signing bonus -- it's like he's a first-round draft pick -- that comes with the new extension, Nick Saban will make more than $11 million this season. That's a lot of money!

Of course, Nick has made plenty of money during his coaching career, and I'm of the belief that he should spoil the hell out of himself with this $11 million. So for this week's Friday Five, I've decided to rank five things I think Saban should blow his money on. We need to remember, however, that while Saban's salary will be $11 million in 2017, he won't actually get all $11 million.

Alabama hasn't figured out a way to make Saban tax exempt yet, so the government will get a good chunk of that cash. I'm not Saban's accountant, but let's say the feds take 40 percent of that $11 million from him. That leaves Saban with $6.6 million to spend on himself, so those are the limits I'm working with.

Let's go shopping, coach.

5. He could buy this yacht: Listen, the contract extension lasts through the 2024 season, but Nick Saban is 65 years old and he'll turn 66 at the end of October. Are we really sure he's going to want to coach until he's 73? It's possible, but either way, retirement is coming sooner than you might think, and Saban has to prepare for it.

And what better way to spend your retirement than on a luxury yacht?

Just look at this thing. That's 137 feet of luxury in which to sail the open seas. To roll over the tides, if you will. Plus, at only $4.9 million, you'd still have $1.7 million left to spend on yacht captain apparel.

4. He should buy the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita: Maybe you've never heard of the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, but you shouldn't feel bad about it because neither had I. Not until I googled "most expensive car in the world" and this is what popped up.

According to DigitalTrends.com, it's the "most expensive street-legal production car in the world." Now, sure, Saban could spend more money on a car that isn't street legal, but given his strict adherence to The Process, I'm guessing he likes to be on the right side of the law.

As for the car itself, it costs $4.8 million, but it doesn't fly or anything. Instead, the reason it's so expensive is because it is literally coated in diamonds. Beneath that diamond dust-impregnated resin is a supercharged V8 engine with an output of 1,004 horsepower and 797 pound-feet of torque.

It's basically the Jonathan Allen of cars, you guys.

3. He can buy 3.6 million boxes of oatmeal creme pies: We all know Nick Saban loves oatmeal creme pies, so why not blow the cash on his favorite thing in the world? At roughly $1.79 a box, Saban could by roughly 3.6 million boxes of his favorite delicacy (I say roughly because sales taxes around the country vary). There are 12 oatmeal creme pies per box so that's 43.2 million creme pies.

There's no way Saban would be able to eat all of them -- at least I don't think he could -- but that doesn't matter. It's not about eating them. It's about having ALL OF THEM TO YOURSELF.

2. He can buy 13,333 pairs of Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoes: Listen, when you have a lot of money, you can blow it on foolish things. So why not buy 13,333 pairs of $495 basketball shoes? Basketball shoes that are the signature line of a kid that hasn't even played an NBA game yet. Hell, he hasn't even been drafted yet.

And when he is drafted, it probably won't be with the first pick. Maybe not even the second. Who knows?

I don't, all I know is that blowing $6.6 million on some gym shoes would be a great way to put LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand on solid enough footing to actually try and compete with the Nikes and Under Armours of the world.

And isn't that what we all want? To have LaVar Ball around saying ridiculous things for as long as possible?

Nick Saban could make sure that happens.

1. He could give each of his players $50,000: You had to know we were only doing this to get to this point, right?

Listen, I'm not here to criticize Nick Saban for being paid $11 million next year. As I said earlier, he deserves it, and he has been worth that and a whole lot more to Alabama. It's just I can't help but see that a college football coach will be paid $11 million for one year of work and let that slide with the theory that schools just don't have the money available to give the players more than they already get.

And that's one thing I want to make perfectly clear. I believe that the free tuition that student-athletes receive, as well as all the other perks, is a pretty sweet deal. College isn't cheap. It's just, considering all the money they help bring into their schools, what they get isn't their fair share. They deserve more.

So, for the sake of argument, let's say Nick Saban gave each of his scholarship players $50,000. There are 85 scholarship players allowed per team, according to NCAA rules. Well, $50,000 multiplied by 85 is $4.25 million.

In other words, Nick Saban could give each of his scholarship players $50,000 and still keep $2.35 million for himself.

This isn't to say that Saban really should do this -- though it would be amazing if he did -- because it's not his responsibility to do so. I only bring this up to give you something to think about if you're one of those people who argue most athletic departments don't make enough money to pay the players while you conveniently ignore that coaches make millions per year, and the schools spend even more on facility upgrades like $10,000 lockers .

Honorable mention: Every single ticket to this season's Iron Bowl so he can fill Jordan-Hare with Alabama fans