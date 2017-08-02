LSU suspends two-year starting offensive lineman Maea Teuhema indefinitely
The starter was already on unsteady ground due to 'academic stuff'
As far as offseason suspensions go, this would certainly qualify as a "big one." LSU will be without starting offensive lineman Maea Teuhema for the foreseeable future. The university announced on Tuesday that Teuhema was indefinitely suspended for violation of team rules.
Earlier this week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that Teuhema's status was up in the air over academics. "We'll know about him in the next couple of days," Orgeron said, via The Advoctate. "We're unsure of his status."
Teuhema is two-year starter at both guard and tackle and was expected to be the team's right guard this season. In all, he started 21 games. The loss, for however long that may be, is a brutal blow to a highly graded but now thin offensive line, especially at tackle. According to The Advocate, LSU is now at 11 scholarship offensive linemen, though a few are returning starters from a unit that produced one of the top rushing offenses.
Redshirt freshman Lloyd Cushenberry and sophomore Donavaughn Campbell are projected to be the top replacements for Teuhema.
