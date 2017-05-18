One of Charlie Strong's top recruits announces he's transferring from Texas

It appears that Texas' already thin defensive line will be missing a major piece in 2017, with Jordan Elliott announcing that he's leaving the school.

Elliott made his statement in a text message and posted a screen shot of the message to his Snapchat account.

"After many months of consideration I have come to the conclusion that the University of Texas is not the place for me anymore," Elliott said in a message to his teammates and fans. "I have though long and hard on this and I have to make the best decision for me and my family. I want to thank Coach Strong and Coach Haley for giving me an opportunity ... as well as Coach Herman and his staff for instilling some valuable skills in me. I love my teammates and the fans but it's time for me to go down a new path. Thank you. Hook 'em."

Texas DL Jordan Elliott posts on Snapchat he's going to transfer from UT. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/huvlsMVneY — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) May 18, 2017

Elliott was recruited by Charlie Strong and outside of a knee injury, he was productive during his freshman season in 2016 with eight tackles in six games. A four-star recruit from Houston, Elliott was a U.S. Army All-American pick in high school and a top-150 prospect nationally in his class. According to 247Sports, Elliott's apparent departure leaves the Longhorns with limited depth behind projected starters Poona Ford and Chris Nelson on the interior of the defensive line.