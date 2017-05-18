Tommy Tuberville: After leaving Auburn, Lubbock, Texas 'looked like Iraq'

Tommy Tuberville had few kind words for his time at Texas Tech

He's not running for governor of Alabama, as rumored, but Tommy Tuberville has found ways to stay in the headlines during his time away from the sidelines of college football. 

Tuberville has contributed extensively to 247Sports' Auburn Undercover, but today's fire quote came from an appearance on the nationally-syndicated radio show, Rick & Bubba. 

"You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas," Tuberville said, according to 247Sports. "I'm going to tell you what, that's like going to Siberia. Somebody asked me, 'What's Lubbock look like?' It looked like Iraq."

Tuberville had a 29-22 record in three seasons with Texas Tech before leaving to take the open job at Cincinnati after Butch Jones left for Tennessee after the 2012 season.  

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
College Football Playoff Gear
More College Football Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories