Two potential Ole Miss starters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ole Miss needs, more than anything, a way to establish some sense of normalcy during fall camp to move beyond the resignation of Hugh Freeze and prepare for the 2017 season.

While interim coach Matt Luke works to get the Rebels ready, he's also gathering information on the Tuesday night arrests of two key defenders.

Cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested and charged with shoplifting, according to the Clarion-Ledger. Both players have been released on bond and Luke has not announced what, if any, punishments will come from the charges.

Webster was a starter for the entire 2015 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener against Florida State. Bing-Dukes was named the team's "most-improved" player on defense during spring practice and was listed as a starter on the preseason depth chart.