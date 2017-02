2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team 5x5 Head-to-Head categories mock draft casts Jonathan Villar, Billy Hamilton in a different light

We've conducted five mock drafts already for 2017, but none like this one.

That's because it's a different format, Head-to-Head categories rather than points, which is a staple for other sites but not as frequented here at CBS Sports.

The evaluation of players is understood to be much like it is for standard Rotisserie scoring, which is true on a surface level. It's the same 5x5 categories, after all -- batting average, home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases for hitters and wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and saves for pitchers -- and each is weighted the same, just like in Rotisserie.

But as with any departure from the standard format, the little nuances can make a big differences.

Though it's category-based scoring, like Rotisserie, it uses a standard Head-to-Head lineup, meaning no middle infield spot, no corner infield spot and only three outfielders. You have just nine hitter spots and seven pitcher spots to balance all of those categories. Good luck to you.

To put it another way, you have to make every pick count because you don't have as many picks to make up for it later. One-trick ponies, then, are pretty close to a no-no. It's why Billy Hamilton slipped to Round 9 in this draft, something that would never happen in a straight Rotisserie league.

Billy Hamilton OF / Cincinnati Reds (2016 season) BA: .260 HR: 3 R: 69 SB: 58 AB: 411

The effect is especially true for hitters, who rely more on counting stats than pitchers do. Only one of the five hitter categories, batting average, is a ratio, while two of the pitcher categories, ERA and WHIP, are. And those are two of the four categories influenced by starting pitchers since saves are obviously a reliever's domain.

Ratio stats are inherently more variable from week to week given that a singular bad performance can undo everything, and since each starting pitcher is making only one or two appearances in a given week, it compounds the effect. Seeing as the Head-to-Head format is a series of weekly competitions, what happens week to week is more important that what happens over the long haul.

So I wasn't as willing to invest in starting pitcher as I am in most formats, instead focusing my resources on my nine hitter spots with the understanding I have to meet a higher threshold for each. To be more direct, I wanted hitters who weren't just OK in a few categories but who really excelled in multiple, and the clearest example of that was in Round 4, when I opted for Jonathan Villar ahead of both Xander Bogaerts and Francisco Lindor, two superior players who I almost always draft higher.

Francisco Lindor SS / Cleveland Indians (2016 season) BA: .301 HR: 15 R: 99 RBI: 78 SB: 19

Break Lindor's numbers down week by week, and he's contributing less than a home run and less than a stolen base in each. And any time he has a week with multiple, which will happen, that's another week with zero in his future. How are you supposed to win categories that way?

I wanted loftier totals from my hitters, since those should be the more reliable stats week to week, and so I tailored my draft around that idea.

But that's just one approach. As you can discover for yourself, others within this motley crew took radically different ones:

1. R.J. White, CBS Sports

2. Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com

3. Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

4. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

5. Michael Mormile, CBS Sports

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

7. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Co

8. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host, CBS Sports

9. Stan Son, Razzball

10. malamoney, Razzball

11. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

12. Lawr Michaels, Mastersball