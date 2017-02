2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft shows value of drafting a Kenley Jansen, Zach Britton type closer

When you spend too much time drafting Head-to-Head, you forget just how many needs you have to fill in Rotisserie play, but in terms of players and stats.

We finally had our first Rotisserie mock of 2017, and it was eye-opening in a couple ways.

First, saves. We all need them. They're one of only five pitching categories, and so punting on Draft Day leaves you with little margin for error in the others.

But when everybody's goal is simply not to be left out, it becomes a matter of out-waiting each other. And then the steady dwindling of talent you see at the other positions turns into an all-out gutting.

There are 14 potentially high-end closers in this year's player pool -- ones who I genuinely believe have top-five potential. The first one (Zach Britton) went off the board in Round 7. The last one (Alex Colome) went off the board in Round 12. There was a three-round stretch there in the middle where 10 relievers went off the board, so if you didn't join in, you were left to pick through the scraps.

It's how you wind up with Francisco Rodriguez (in Round 13) and Jim Johnson as your only two closers.

Not the most efficient use of resources. Maybe if the Britton/Kenley Jansen/Aroldis Chapman class slips as far as Round 7, it's worth paying up a little knowing the frenzy that is to come.

Then, there's the stolen base issue. I was lucky to get a viable source with three of my first four picks (Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock and Jean Segura) because if it's not a priority early, there isn't much recourse late. Half the players who stole 30-plus bases last year were gone by the end of Round 4, and only three others (Dee Gordon, Billy Hamilton and Eduardo Nunez) offered enough promise to justify more than a late-round flier.

There are some sleepers for steals, of course, with Jose Peraza and Keon Broxton being the most notable. But by banking on one of them, you're forcing yourself to reach, and it's completely unnecessary if you just prioritize steals early.

But enough yammering. Let's get to the results.

Mock Draft Participants

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host, CBS Sports

2. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

3. Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

4. George Maselli, CBS Sports

5. Grey Albright, Razzball

6. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

7. Brian Huss, CBS Sports

8. Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com

9. Igor Mello, CBS Sports

10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

11. R.J. White, CBS Sports

12. Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man