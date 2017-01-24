2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-Head points mock draft has Joey Votto entering the first-round conversation

Ready to draft yet? We are! Scott White looks at some of the idiosyncrasies of our latest Head-to-Head points mock.

Drafts. They're the backbone of Fantasy Baseball.

So how could we have Tuesday's deluge of content (you've seen it all, right?) without providing an example of our own?

The format is Head-to-Head points. The depth is 12 teams, mixed. The participants are as follows:

The stakes are ... limited, it being a mock draft and all.


But you know what? It's more than that. It's the blueprint on which every one of our opinions is based.

How else would I know that outfield is the thinnest position at the top, that second base, after the handful of elites, is about five rounds' worth of more or less interchangeable options, that starting pitcher becomes just a matter of speculating on upside after Round 8 or so?

There's observation, and then there's experience. I know these things because I've lived these things.

And I can prove it through this series of agonizing tweets.

First, a poll.

Let the record show that one-fourth of respondents follow me simply because I'm handsome and witty. Fantasy Baseball? What's that?

Yup, I don't care how deep your draft is. Only 11 of those picks will be legitimate first-rounders. I could go any number of directions with the 12th pick. My rankings show Corey Seager is the choice, but is he really so much better than Carlos Correa? And is Correa, in turn, really so much better than Xander Bogaerts?

I'm not so sure Max Scherzer isn't the right pick there seeing as the format favors starting pitchers and he's as clear of a No. 2 choice at the position as Kershaw is a No. 1 -- maybe even more so given the concerns over Kershaw's back. But then, I might just go with Miguel Cabrera, who really isn't so different from Votto. And we're right back where we started.

My second-round pick was too good not to be my second-round pick, but somebody else should have stepped up and grabbed Turner. He was only the best hitter on a per-game basis last year and is good at so many different things that he's practically bust-proof. That's not the same as regression-proof, of course, but he's about to be triple-eligible when he picks up shortstop this April. Triple-eligible!

Such are the perils of snake drafting, where your ambitions take a back seat to turn order. Individually, these picks all made sense, but given where these players are in their careers, it's not the safest combination.

Nobody's rankings should be so rigid that they can't adjust to their needs. I feel like Bogaerts has more upside but possibly more downside, looking at some of his batted-ball tendencies. And after those first three picks, I wanted as safe as I could get.

Walks are worth a point each in this format, but ... dang, son. Santana's 34 home runs last year were a career-high by seven.

I actually envied that he could do this before I could. A defense mechanism kicked in. Sue me.

And second base is about to enter its deeeeep tier, where you can wait until like Round 12 to get a more or less equivalent player. So naturally, I took Ian Kinsler in Round 8 (smh).

Yeah, way to rub it in.

Yeah, and you know why I thought that? Mock drafting, sucka! Highfalutin analyst-y types hate Porcello this year. Probably because he's a winner (22 games!), and they're all losers.

What, like I'm not?

Listen, I understand the powers of regression, but letting the reigning AL Cy Young winner drop outside the top 20 starting pitchers is borderline vindictive. Seriously, you don't have to try so hard to be right.

Repeat after me: Miller. Is. Not. The. Indians. Closer. Unbelievable ERA and WHIP, sure, but ratio stats count for nothing in a points league.

If you miss out on the elites, you might as well wait, right? Dahl is as likely as anyone outside of the top 20 of finishing in the top 10, and Cain was there just two years ago. I'd like it to be better, but it's not a disaster.

Really, look out for the dip in quality in Round 9. It'll have you piling up pitchers early, too.


Round by Round
Round 1
PickTeamPlayer
1R.J. WhiteMike Trout, OF, LAA
2CummingsJose Altuve, 2B, HOU
3ThorneMookie Betts, OF, BOS
4BrozdowskiPaul Goldschmidt, 1B, ARI
5HayesClayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
6TobinNolan Arenado, 3B, COL
7Scott WhiteJosh Donaldson, 3B, TOR
8EisenbergKris Bryant, 3B, CHC
9GonzalezManny Machado, 3B, BAL
10MaselliAnthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
11AizerBryce Harper, OF, WAS
12TowersJoey Votto, 1B, CIN
Round 2
PickTeamPlayer
13TowersMax Scherzer, SP, WAS
14AizerMiguel Cabrera, 1B, DET
15MaselliCharlie Blackmon, OF, COL
16GonzalezCorey Seager, SS, LAD
17EisenbergCarlos Correa, SS, HOU
18Scott WhiteEdwin Encarnacion, 1B, CLE
19TobinMadison Bumgarner, SP, SF
20HayesChris Sale, SP, BOS
21BrozdowskiDavid Price, SP, BOS
22ThorneNoah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
23CummingsGeorge Springer, OF, HOU
24R.J. WhiteDaniel Murphy, 2B, WAS
Round 3
PickTeamPlayer
25R.J. WhiteJake Arrieta, SP, CHC
26CummingsCorey Kluber, SP, CLE
27ThorneFreddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
28BrozdowskiMatt Carpenter, 3B, STL
29HayesTrea Turner, OF, WAS
30TobinA.J. Pollock, OF, ARI
31Scott WhiteJustin Verlander, SP, DET
32EisenbergRobinson Cano, 2B, SEA
33GonzalezBrian Dozier, 2B, MIN
34MaselliNelson Cruz, OF, SEA
35AizerJon Lester, SP, CHC
36TowersRyan Braun, OF, MIL
Round 4
PickTeamPlayer
37TowersGiancarlo Stanton, OF, MIA
38AizerBuster Posey, C, SF
39MaselliJohnny Cueto, SP, SF
40GonzalezJacob deGrom, SP, NYM
41EisenbergYu Darvish, SP, TEX
42Scott WhiteFrancisco Lindor, SS, CLE
43TobinXander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
44HayesCarlos Santana, 1B, CLE
45BrozdowskiJ.D. Martinez, OF, DET
46ThorneJonathan Villar, SS, MIL
47CummingsStarling Marte, OF, PIT
48R.J. WhiteJonathan Lucroy, C, TEX
Round 5
PickTeamPlayer
49R.J. WhiteTrevor Story, SS, COL
50CummingsCole Hamels, SP, TEX
51ThorneCarlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
52BrozdowskiRougned Odor, 2B, TEX
53HayesCarlos Gonzalez, OF, COL
54TobinStephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
55Scott WhiteChris Archer, SP, TB
56EisenbergWil Myers, 1B, SD
57GonzalezGary Sanchez, C, NYY
58MaselliIan Desmond, OF, COL
59AizerJean Segura, 2B, SEA
60TowersKyle Seager, 3B, SEA
Round 6
PickTeamPlayer
61TowersDee Gordon, 2B, MIA
62AizerJose Bautista, OF, TOR
63MaselliZack Greinke, SP, ARI
64GonzalezJose Abreu, 1B, CHW
65EisenbergAndrew McCutchen, OF, PIT
66Scott WhiteKyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
67TobinYoenis Cespedes, OF, NYM
68HayesDanny Duffy, SP, KC
69BrozdowskiHanley Ramirez, 1B, BOS
70ThorneChristian Yelich, OF, MIA
71CummingsChris Davis, 1B, BAL
72R.J. WhiteCarlos Martinez, SP, STL
Round 7
PickTeamPlayer
73R.J. WhiteAlex Bregman, 3B, HOU
74CummingsAnthony Rendon, 3B, WAS
75ThorneAdrian Beltre, 3B, TEX
76BrozdowskiGregory Polanco, OF, PIT
77HayesJustin Turner, 3B, LAD
78TobinAdam Jones, OF, BAL
79Scott WhiteRick Porcello, SP, BOS
80EisenbergDallas Keuchel, SP, HOU
81GonzalezMark Trumbo, OF, BAL
82MaselliZach Britton, RP, BAL
83AizerGerrit Cole, SP, PIT
84TowersAledmys Diaz, SS, STL
Round 8
PickTeamPlayer
85TowersMasahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
86AizerMichael Fulmer, SP, DET
87MaselliEvan Gattis, U, HOU
88GonzalezJose Quintana, SP, CHW
89EisenbergMatt Harvey, SP, NYM
90Scott WhiteIan Kinsler, 2B, DET
91TobinJulio Teheran, SP, ATL
92HayesAdam Eaton, OF, WAS
93BrozdowskiKyle Schwarber, OF, CHC
94ThorneDJ LeMahieu, 2B, COL
95CummingsDanny Salazar, SP, CLE
96R.J. WhiteKenley Jansen, RP, LAD
Round 9
PickTeamPlayer
97R.J. WhiteAaron Sanchez, SP, TOR
98CummingsAaron Nola, SP, PHI
99ThorneJustin Upton, OF, DET
100BrozdowskiAroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
101HayesKenta Maeda, SP, LAD
102TobinRich Hill, SP, LAD
103Scott WhiteDavid Dahl, OF, COL
104EisenbergJackie Bradley, OF, BOS
105GonzalezAlbert Pujols, 1B, LAA
106MaselliMatt Kemp, OF, ATL
107AizerCraig Kimbrel, RP, BOS
108TowersJ.A. Happ, SP, TOR
Round 10
PickTeamPlayer
109TowersLance McCullers, SP, HOU
110AizerSteven Matz, SP, NYM
111MaselliFelix Hernandez, SP, SEA
112GonzalezMarco Estrada, SP, TOR
113EisenbergKhris Davis, OF, OAK
114Scott WhiteJose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
115TobinEric Hosmer, 1B, KC
116HayesJohn Lackey, SP, CHC
117BrozdowskiCarlos Rodon, SP, CHW
118ThorneAndrew Miller, RP, CLE
119CummingsWade Davis, RP, CHC
120R.J. WhiteJason Kipnis, 2B, CLE
Round 11
PickTeamPlayer
121R.J. WhiteTanner Roark, SP, WAS
122CummingsStephen Piscotty, OF, STL
123ThorneYasmany Tomas, OF, ARI
124BrozdowskiJon Gray, SP, COL
125HayesEduardo Nunez, 3B, SF
126TobinBen Zobrist, 2B, CHC
127Scott WhiteLorenzo Cain, OF, KC
128EisenbergMark Melancon, RP, SF
129GonzalezJeff Samardzija, SP, SF
130MaselliEvan Longoria, 3B, TB
131AizerMichael Brantley, OF, CLE
132TowersEdwin Diaz, RP, SEA
Round 12
PickTeamPlayer
133TowersAndrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
134AizerTodd Frazier, 3B, CHW
135MaselliDustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS
136GonzalezCody Allen, RP, CLE
137EisenbergWillson Contreras, C, CHC
138Scott WhiteJames Paxton, SP, SEA
139TobinSonny Gray, SP, OAK
140HayesDrew Pomeranz, SP, BOS
141BrozdowskiJulio Urias, SP, LAD
142ThorneJameson Taillon, SP, PIT
143CummingsTroy Tulowitzki, SS, TOR
144R.J. WhiteJeurys Familia, RP, NYM
Round 13
PickTeamPlayer
145R.J. WhiteAlex Reyes, SP, STL
146CummingsBlake Snell, SP, TB
147ThorneJose Peraza, SS, CIN
148BrozdowskiYasmani Grandal, C, LAD
149HayesJay Bruce, OF, NYM
150TobinSeung Hwan Oh, RP, STL
151Scott WhiteSean Manaea, SP, OAK
152EisenbergAddison Russell, SS, CHC
153GonzalezRoberto Osuna, RP, TOR
154MaselliDansby Swanson, SS, ATL
155AizerMatt Shoemaker, SP, LAA
156TowersDylan Bundy, RP, BAL
Round 14
PickTeamPlayer
157TowersMiguel Sano, 3B, MIN
158AizerMarcus Stroman, SP, TOR
159MaselliJason Heyward, OF, CHC
160GonzalezDexter Fowler, OF, STL
161EisenbergKelvin Herrera, RP, KC
162Scott WhiteAlex Colome, RP, TB
163TobinKevin Gausman, SP, BAL
164HayesDavid Phelps, RP, MIA
165BrozdowskiMaikel Franco, 3B, PHI
166ThorneA.J. Ramos, RP, MIA
167CummingsKendrys Morales, U, TOR
168R.J. WhiteMelky Cabrera, OF, CHW
Round 15
PickTeamPlayer
169R.J. WhiteBrandon Belt, 1B, SF
170CummingsSalvador Perez, C, KC
171ThorneRobbie Ray, SP, ARI
172BrozdowskiMatt Moore, SP, SF
173HayesKen Giles, RP, HOU
174TobinJung Ho Kang, 3B, PIT
175Scott WhiteGarrett Richards, SP, LAA
176EisenbergAnthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN
177GonzalezAdam Wainwright, SP, STL
178MaselliDellin Betances, RP, NYY
179AizerBilly Hamilton, OF, CIN
180TowersVince Velasquez, SP, PHI
Round 16
PickTeamPlayer
181TowersJoe Ross, SP, WAS
182AizerDavid Robertson, RP, CHW
183MaselliMichael Pineda, SP, NYY
184GonzalezKole Calhoun, OF, LAA
185EisenbergHunter Pence, OF, SF
186Scott WhiteVictor Martinez, U, DET
187TobinAdrian Gonzalez, 1B, LAD
188HayesBrandon Crawford, SS, SF
189BrozdowskiFrancisco Rodriguez, RP, DET
190ThorneAlex Cobb, SP, TB
191CummingsTaijuan Walker, SP, ARI
192R.J. WhiteJerad Eickhoff, SP, PHI
Round 17
PickTeamPlayer
193R.J. WhiteAdam Duvall, OF, CIN
194CummingsLance Lynn, SP, STL
195ThorneBrian McCann, C, HOU
196BrozdowskiTim Anderson, SS, CHW
197HayesErvin Santana, SP, MIN
198TobinNomar Mazara, OF, TEX
199Scott WhiteWilson Ramos, C, TB
200EisenbergJason Hammel, SP, CHC
201GonzalezCarlos Beltran, OF, HOU
202MaselliJavier Baez, 3B, CHC
203AizerJunior Guerra, SP, MIL
204TowersIan Kennedy, SP, KC
Round 18
PickTeamPlayer
205TowersRussell Martin, C, TOR
206AizerEduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
207MaselliBrandon Finnegan, SP, CIN
208GonzalezJake Lamb, 3B, ARI
209EisenbergJoe Musgrove, SP, HOU
210Scott WhiteByron Buxton, OF, MIN
211TobinCollin McHugh, SP, HOU
212HayesJake Odorizzi, SP, TB
213BrozdowskiDrew Smyly, SP, SEA
214ThorneHernan Perez, 3B, MIL
215CummingsOdubel Herrera, OF, PHI
216R.J. WhiteTony Watson, RP, PIT
Round 19
PickTeamPlayer
217R.J. WhiteHisashi Iwakuma, SP, SEA
218CummingsYangervis Solarte, 3B, SD
219ThorneFrancisco Liriano, SP, TOR
220BrozdowskiTyler Skaggs, SP, LAA
221HayesShawn Kelley, RP, WAS
222TobinSam Dyson, RP, TEX
223Scott WhiteYasiel Puig, OF, LAD
224EisenbergSteven Wright, SP, BOS
225GonzalezIvan Nova, SP, PIT
226MaselliTrevor Bauer, SP, CLE
227AizerYoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
228TowersTommy Joseph, 1B, PHI
Round 20
PickTeamPlayer
229TowersGio Gonzalez, SP, WAS
230AizerDevon Travis, 2B, TOR
231MaselliMatt Holliday, OF, NYY
232GonzalezElvis Andrus, SS, TEX
233EisenbergMike Napoli, 1B, CLE
234Scott WhiteJ.T. Realmuto, C, MIA
235TobinYadier Molina, C, STL
236HayesWelington Castillo, C, BAL
237BrozdowskiHunter Renfroe, OF, SD
238ThorneTyson Ross, SP, TEX
239CummingsMarcell Ozuna, OF, MIA
240R.J. WhiteMike Montgomery, RP, CHC
Round 21
PickTeamPlayer
241R.J. WhiteJoc Pederson, OF, LAD
242CummingsMatt Strahm, RP, KC
243ThorneJosh Tomlin, SP, CLE
244BrozdowskiJeremy Hellickson, SP, PHI
245HayesMatt Wieters, C, BAL
246TobinDan Straily, SP, MIA
247Scott WhiteJim Johnson, RP, ATL
248EisenbergJordan Zimmermann, SP, DET
249GonzalezBrad Miller, SS, TB
250MaselliClay Buchholz, SP, PHI
251AizerShin-Soo Choo, OF, TEX
252TowersRobert Gsellman, SP, NYM
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.PkPlayer
1.11Bryce Harper, OF, WAS
2.2Miguel Cabrera, 1B, DET
3.11Jon Lester, SP, CHC
4.2Buster Posey, C, SF
5.11Jean Segura, 2B, SEA
6.2Jose Bautista, OF, TOR
7.11Gerrit Cole, SP, PIT
8.2Michael Fulmer, SP, DET
9.11Craig Kimbrel, RP, BOS
10.2Steven Matz, SP, NYM
11.11Michael Brantley, OF, CLE
12.2Todd Frazier, 3B, CHW
13.11Matt Shoemaker, SP, LAA
14.2Marcus Stroman, SP, TOR
15.11Billy Hamilton, OF, CIN
16.2David Robertson, RP, CHW
17.11Junior Guerra, SP, MIL
18.2Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
19.11Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
20.2Devon Travis, 2B, TOR
21.11Shin-Soo Choo, OF, TEX
Lance Brozdowski
Rd.PkPlayer
1.4Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, ARI
2.9David Price, SP, BOS
3.4Matt Carpenter, 3B, STL
4.9J.D. Martinez, OF, DET
5.4Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
6.9Hanley Ramirez, 1B, BOS
7.4Gregory Polanco, OF, PIT
8.9Kyle Schwarber, OF, CHC
9.4Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
10.9Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
11.4Jon Gray, SP, COL
12.9Julio Urias, SP, LAD
13.4Yasmani Grandal, C, LAD
14.9Maikel Franco, 3B, PHI
15.4Matt Moore, SP, SF
16.9Francisco Rodriguez, RP, DET
17.4Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
18.9Drew Smyly, SP, SEA
19.4Tyler Skaggs, SP, LAA
20.9Hunter Renfroe, OF, SD
21.4Jeremy Hellickson, SP, PHI
Heath Cummings
Rd.PkPlayer
1.2Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
2.11George Springer, OF, HOU
3.2Corey Kluber, SP, CLE
4.11Starling Marte, OF, PIT
5.2Cole Hamels, SP, TEX
6.11Chris Davis, 1B, BAL
7.2Anthony Rendon, 3B, WAS
8.11Danny Salazar, SP, CLE
9.2Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
10.11Wade Davis, RP, CHC
11.2Stephen Piscotty, OF, STL
12.11Troy Tulowitzki, SS, TOR
13.2Blake Snell, SP, TB
14.11Kendrys Morales, U, TOR
15.2Salvador Perez, C, KC
16.11Taijuan Walker, SP, ARI
17.2Lance Lynn, SP, STL
18.11Odubel Herrera, OF, PHI
19.2Yangervis Solarte, 3B, SD
20.11Marcell Ozuna, OF, MIA
21.2Matt Strahm, RP, KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd.PkPlayer
1.8Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
2.5Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
3.8Robinson Cano, 2B, SEA
4.5Yu Darvish, SP, TEX
5.8Wil Myers, 1B, SD
6.5Andrew McCutchen, OF, PIT
7.8Dallas Keuchel, SP, HOU
8.5Matt Harvey, SP, NYM
9.8Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS
10.5Khris Davis, OF, OAK
11.8Mark Melancon, RP, SF
12.5Willson Contreras, C, CHC
13.8Addison Russell, SS, CHC
14.5Kelvin Herrera, RP, KC
15.8Anthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN
16.5Hunter Pence, OF, SF
17.8Jason Hammel, SP, CHC
18.5Joe Musgrove, SP, HOU
19.8Steven Wright, SP, BOS
20.5Mike Napoli, 1B, CLE
21.8Jordan Zimmermann, SP, DET
Sergio Gonzalez
Rd.PkPlayer
1.9Manny Machado, 3B, BAL
2.4Corey Seager, SS, LAD
3.9Brian Dozier, 2B, MIN
4.4Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
5.9Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
6.4Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
7.9Mark Trumbo, OF, BAL
8.4Jose Quintana, SP, CHW
9.9Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA
10.4Marco Estrada, SP, TOR
11.9Jeff Samardzija, SP, SF
12.4Cody Allen, RP, CLE
13.9Roberto Osuna, RP, TOR
14.4Dexter Fowler, OF, STL
15.9Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
16.4Kole Calhoun, OF, LAA
17.9Carlos Beltran, OF, HOU
18.4Jake Lamb, 3B, ARI
19.9Ivan Nova, SP, PIT
20.4Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
21.9Brad Miller, SS, TB
Matt Hayes
Rd.PkPlayer
1.5Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
2.8Chris Sale, SP, BOS
3.5Trea Turner, OF, WAS
4.8Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
5.5Carlos Gonzalez, OF, COL
6.8Danny Duffy, SP, KC
7.5Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
8.8Adam Eaton, OF, WAS
9.5Kenta Maeda, SP, LAD
10.8John Lackey, SP, CHC
11.5Eduardo Nunez, 3B, SF
12.8Drew Pomeranz, SP, BOS
13.5Jay Bruce, OF, NYM
14.8David Phelps, RP, MIA
15.5Ken Giles, RP, HOU
16.8Brandon Crawford, SS, SF
17.5Ervin Santana, SP, MIN
18.8Jake Odorizzi, SP, TB
19.5Shawn Kelley, RP, WAS
20.8Welington Castillo, C, BAL
21.5Matt Wieters, C, BAL
George Maselli
Rd.PkPlayer
1.10Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
2.3Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
3.10Nelson Cruz, OF, SEA
4.3Johnny Cueto, SP, SF
5.10Ian Desmond, OF, COL
6.3Zack Greinke, SP, ARI
7.10Zach Britton, RP, BAL
8.3Evan Gattis, U, HOU
9.10Matt Kemp, OF, ATL
10.3Felix Hernandez, SP, SEA
11.10Evan Longoria, 3B, TB
12.3Dustin Pedroia, 2B, BOS
13.10Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
14.3Jason Heyward, OF, CHC
15.10Dellin Betances, RP, NYY
16.3Michael Pineda, SP, NYY
17.10Javier Baez, 3B, CHC
18.3Brandon Finnegan, SP, CIN
19.10Trevor Bauer, SP, CLE
20.3Matt Holliday, OF, NYY
21.10Clay Buchholz, SP, PHI
R.J. White
Rd.PkPlayer
1.1Mike Trout, OF, LAA
2.12Daniel Murphy, 2B, WAS
3.1Jake Arrieta, SP, CHC
4.12Jonathan Lucroy, C, TEX
5.1Trevor Story, SS, COL
6.12Carlos Martinez, SP, STL
7.1Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
8.12Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
9.1Aaron Sanchez, SP, TOR
10.12Jason Kipnis, 2B, CLE
11.1Tanner Roark, SP, WAS
12.12Jeurys Familia, RP, NYM
13.1Alex Reyes, SP, STL
14.12Melky Cabrera, OF, CHW
15.1Brandon Belt, 1B, SF
16.12Jerad Eickhoff, SP, PHI
17.1Adam Duvall, OF, CIN
18.12Tony Watson, RP, PIT
19.1Hisashi Iwakuma, SP, SEA
20.12Mike Montgomery, RP, CHC
21.1Joc Pederson, OF, LAD
Scott White
Rd.PkPlayer
1.7Josh Donaldson, 3B, TOR
2.6Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, CLE
3.7Justin Verlander, SP, DET
4.6Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
5.7Chris Archer, SP, TB
6.6Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
7.7Rick Porcello, SP, BOS
8.6Ian Kinsler, 2B, DET
9.7David Dahl, OF, COL
10.6Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
11.7Lorenzo Cain, OF, KC
12.6James Paxton, SP, SEA
13.7Sean Manaea, SP, OAK
14.6Alex Colome, RP, TB
15.7Garrett Richards, SP, LAA
16.6Victor Martinez, U, DET
17.7Wilson Ramos, C, TB
18.6Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
19.7Yasiel Puig, OF, LAD
20.6J.T. Realmuto, C, MIA
21.7Jim Johnson, RP, ATL
Garion Thorne
Rd.PkPlayer
1.3Mookie Betts, OF, BOS
2.10Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
3.3Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
4.10Jonathan Villar, SS, MIL
5.3Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
6.10Christian Yelich, OF, MIA
7.3Adrian Beltre, 3B, TEX
8.10DJ LeMahieu, 2B, COL
9.3Justin Upton, OF, DET
10.10Andrew Miller, RP, CLE
11.3Yasmany Tomas, OF, ARI
12.10Jameson Taillon, SP, PIT
13.3Jose Peraza, SS, CIN
14.10A.J. Ramos, RP, MIA
15.3Robbie Ray, SP, ARI
16.10Alex Cobb, SP, TB
17.3Brian McCann, C, HOU
18.10Hernan Perez, 3B, MIL
19.3Francisco Liriano, SP, TOR
20.10Tyson Ross, SP, TEX
21.3Josh Tomlin, SP, CLE
Jeff Tobin
Rd.PkPlayer
1.6Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
2.7Madison Bumgarner, SP, SF
3.6A.J. Pollock, OF, ARI
4.7Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
5.6Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
6.7Yoenis Cespedes, OF, NYM
7.6Adam Jones, OF, BAL
8.7Julio Teheran, SP, ATL
9.6Rich Hill, SP, LAD
10.7Eric Hosmer, 1B, KC
11.6Ben Zobrist, 2B, CHC
12.7Sonny Gray, SP, OAK
13.6Seung Hwan Oh, RP, STL
14.7Kevin Gausman, SP, BAL
15.6Jung Ho Kang, 3B, PIT
16.7Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, LAD
17.6Nomar Mazara, OF, TEX
18.7Collin McHugh, SP, HOU
19.6Sam Dyson, RP, TEX
20.7Yadier Molina, C, STL
21.6Dan Straily, SP, MIA
Chris Towers
Rd.PkPlayer
1.12Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
2.1Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
3.12Ryan Braun, OF, MIL
4.1Giancarlo Stanton, OF, MIA
5.12Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
6.1Dee Gordon, 2B, MIA
7.12Aledmys Diaz, SS, STL
8.1Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
9.12J.A. Happ, SP, TOR
10.1Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
11.12Edwin Diaz, RP, SEA
12.1Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
13.12Dylan Bundy, RP, BAL
14.1Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
15.12Vince Velasquez, SP, PHI
16.1Joe Ross, SP, WAS
17.12Ian Kennedy, SP, KC
18.1Russell Martin, C, TOR
19.12Tommy Joseph, 1B, PHI
20.1Gio Gonzalez, SP, WAS
21.12Robert Gsellman, SP, NYM
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

