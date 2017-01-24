2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-Head points mock draft has Joey Votto entering the first-round conversation

Drafts. They're the backbone of Fantasy Baseball.

So how could we have Tuesday's deluge of content (you've seen it all, right?) without providing an example of our own?

The format is Head-to-Head points. The depth is 12 teams, mixed. The participants are as follows:

1. R.J. White, CBS Sports

2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

3. Garin Thorne, FNTSY Sports Network

4. Lance Brozdowski, BigThreeSports.com

5. Matt Hayes, Razzball

6. Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

7. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

8. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

9. Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports

10. George Maselli, CBS Sports

11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Dude, CBS Sports

12. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer, CBS Sports

The stakes are ... limited, it being a mock draft and all.

But you know what? It's more than that. It's the blueprint on which every one of our opinions is based.

How else would I know that outfield is the thinnest position at the top, that second base, after the handful of elites, is about five rounds' worth of more or less interchangeable options, that starting pitcher becomes just a matter of speculating on upside after Round 8 or so?

There's observation, and then there's experience. I know these things because I've lived these things.

And I can prove it through this series of agonizing tweets.

First, a poll.

Complete first round (H2H points): Trout, Altuve, Betts, Goldschmidt, Kershaw, Arenado, Donaldson, Bryant, Machado, Rizzo, Harper and Votto. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

There is no true 12th player, so I can't criticize the Votto pick too much. The other 11 are more or less by the book. https://t.co/EMWjscJ6df — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Yup, I don't care how deep your draft is. Only 11 of those picks will be legitimate first-rounders. I could go any number of directions with the 12th pick. My rankings show Corey Seager is the choice, but is he really so much better than Carlos Correa? And is Correa, in turn, really so much better than Xander Bogaerts?

I'm not so sure Max Scherzer isn't the right pick there seeing as the format favors starting pitchers and he's as clear of a No. 2 choice at the position as Kershaw is a No. 1 -- maybe even more so given the concerns over Kershaw's back. But then, I might just go with Miguel Cabrera, who really isn't so different from Votto. And we're right back where we started.

Came within two picks of getting Trea Turner in the middle of the third round. Shame, shame. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

My second-round pick was too good not to be my second-round pick, but somebody else should have stepped up and grabbed Turner. He was only the best hitter on a per-game basis last year and is good at so many different things that he's practically bust-proof. That's not the same as regression-proof, of course, but he's about to be triple-eligible when he picks up shortstop this April. Triple-eligible!

My team through three rounds: Josh Donaldson, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Verlander. How 'bout we go a little younger this round? — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Such are the perils of snake drafting, where your ambitions take a back seat to turn order. Individually, these picks all made sense, but given where these players are in their careers, it's not the safest combination.

I rank Bogaerts ahead of Lindor. Was given the choice of either mid-Round 4. Went Lindor. I'm still not sure. (Bogaerts went very next pick) — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Nobody's rankings should be so rigid that they can't adjust to their needs. I feel like Bogaerts has more upside but possibly more downside, looking at some of his batted-ball tendencies. And after those first three picks, I wanted as safe as I could get.

First eyebrow-raiser of the draft: Carlos Santana at 44th overall (mid-fourth). I have him 78th. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Walks are worth a point each in this format, but ... dang, son. Santana's 34 home runs last year were a career-high by seven.

Early Round 5 and @heathcummingssr is the first owner with two starting pitchers. Turning over a new leaf? — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

I actually envied that he could do this before I could. A defense mechanism kicked in. Sue me.

My team through five rounds: Donaldson, Encarnacion, Verlander, Lindor, Archer. Almost took Segura fifth, but SP was beginning to thin. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

And second base is about to enter its deeeeep tier, where you can wait until like Round 12 to get a more or less equivalent player. So naturally, I took Ian Kinsler in Round 8 (smh).

@CBSScottWhite You feel good about Verlander and Archer as your 1/2? Seems pretty risky. — Adam White (@AdamWhite1307) January 23, 2017

Don't love it. Not loving this whole draft, to be honest, but we're confined by our turn order. https://t.co/6VHrb4TZqg — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Yeah, way to rub it in.

Mid-sixth round, I had choice between Porcello and Hendricks. I rank Porcello higher but thought he had better chance of dropping. Got both. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Yeah, and you know why I thought that? Mock drafting, sucka! Highfalutin analyst-y types hate Porcello this year. Probably because he's a winner (22 games!), and they're all losers.

What, like I'm not?

Listen, I understand the powers of regression, but letting the reigning AL Cy Young winner drop outside the top 20 starting pitchers is borderline vindictive. Seriously, you don't have to try so hard to be right.

Andrew Miller is the sixth RP drafted in a points league. Amazing pitcher, but a poor choice for the format. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Repeat after me: Miller. Is. Not. The. Indians. Closer. Unbelievable ERA and WHIP, sure, but ratio stats count for nothing in a points league.

So my starting outfield (Rounds 9, 10 and 11) is David Dahl, Jose Ramirez and Lorenzo Cain. I don't hate it. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

If you miss out on the elites, you might as well wait, right? Dahl is as likely as anyone outside of the top 20 of finishing in the top 10, and Cain was there just two years ago. I'd like it to be better, but it's not a disaster.

Seven rounds in now. I actually like my pitching staff of Verlander, Archer, Hendricks, Porcello. All combustible, but strength in numbers. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

@CBSScottWhite I feel too many pitchers in 1st 7 rds. — Rich (@rbenny43) January 23, 2017

I feel like the drop-off around 30 is such that getting four of the top 25 is a good idea. https://t.co/MEeHFNxWud — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) January 23, 2017

Really, look out for the dip in quality in Round 9. It'll have you piling up pitchers early, too.



