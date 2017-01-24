2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third base tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position from the first round on. Scott White gives his tiers for 2017.
Whoa.
As long as you get one of The Next-Best Things at a position, you feel like you did OK there, right? That's kind of my minimum threshold for a standard mixed-league roster -- one that's not always attainable but, you know ... it's ideal.
Don't have to worry about it at third base. A full 18 players meet that distinction here, two more than at first base and at least four more than at every other infield spot.
If you're wondering how you might fill your DH spot on Draft Day, this is a good place to start.
The Elite:
Nolan Arenado
,
Josh Donaldson
,
Kris Bryant
,
Manny Machado
The Near-Elite: Matt Carpenter , Kyle Seager , Alex Bregman , Jonathan Villar , Adrian Beltre
The Next-Best Things: Todd Frazier , Evan Longoria , Anthony Rendon , Justin Turner , Jose Ramirez , Eduardo Nunez , Jung Ho Kang , Miguel Sano , Maikel Franco
The Fallback Options: Jake Lamb , Yoan Moncada , Jose Reyes , Yulieski Gurriel , Yangervis Solarte , Hernan Perez
The Last Resorts: Ryon Healy , Mike Moustakas , Nick Castellanos , Javier Baez , Brandon Drury
The Leftovers: Joey Gallo , Eugenio Suarez , Jedd Gyorko , Martin Prado , Jurickson Profar , Travis Shaw , Matt Duffy , Jhonny Peralta , Adonis Garcia , Pablo Sandoval , Chase Headley , Yunel Escobar , David Wright , David Freese , Danny Valencia
Third base will be the most drafted position in the first round, with all four of The Elite coming off the board. So really, it's the deepest from top to bottom.
But that doesn't mean you can't gain an advantage there. As full as every tier is, the distinctions between them are about as well defined as at any position. So any time one is nearing completion is the perfect time to pounce.
And since you know you'll likely be drafting more than one anyway, you don't necessarily have to wait until the end of a tier. Like Bregman's upside even with Seager and Beltre still on the board? Well, who could blame you? It doesn't mean you can't grab one of those other two the next round, particularly if you play in a Rotisserie league that requires an extra corner infielder. It just depends how the tiers are shaping up at the other positions.
You may even stumble into a third baseman in your pursuit of those other positions. Of the 18 contained in the first three tiers, six -- Bryant, Machado, Carpenter, Villar, Ramirez, Nunez and Sano -- are eligible elsewhere, so even in the unlikely event that those tiers deplete faster than expected, the versatility can help you capitalize on inefficiencies elsewhere, like at second base with Carpenter.
The Fallback Options offer plenty of upside, with Lamb performing like an All-Star for the first half last year, Reyes producing like those in the tier above him for the two-thirds of the year he was active, and Moncada rating as the No. 1 prospect coming into 2017. Even The Last Resorts aren't exactly chumps, with each showing the potential for 20-plus homers with full-time at-bats.
Bottom line is you'll have a really hard time messing up third base in 2017, and yet the distribution of talent is so even that you wouldn't want to wait forever to dip into it either. Anticipate drafting more than one, but if other positions keep demanding your attention, no biggie. You'll probably still land a good one without even trying.
Our Latest Stories
-
No. 1 contenders: Jose Altuve
Jose Altuve took a big step forward as a power hitter in 2016 and Chris Towers says there could...
-
No. 1 contenders: Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado is already well established as one of the game's premier power hitters, but Chris...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2017
You'll find other prospect rankings out there, but not rankings that apply directly to your...
-
Catcher tiers 1.0
Buster Posey is no longer all by his lonesome at the top of the catcher rankings, but it gets...
-
First base tiers 1.0
First base hasn't lost any of its thump at the top, but the talent thins out the deeper you...
-
Second base tiers 1.0
Second base isn't lacking at the top, but with so much meat in the middle, it's a position...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre