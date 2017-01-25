2017 Fantasy Baseball draft strategy: Josh Donaldson vs. Kris Bryant vs. Nolan Arenado

We might be entering a golden age for third basemen in the majors. The position is flush with talent, and there's a pretty good chance that three of the first six picks in your upcoming Fantasy draft are going to come from there as well.

Picking between Josh Donaldson, Nolan Arenado and Kris Bryant might seem like an impossible task. Both Arenado and Bryant finished the 2016 season among the top five in Roto scoring, while Donaldson actually led all hitters in 2015 in that format. If you end up facing a decision to choose between the three of them, you're almost certainly going to end up with an elite player, but you almost might be better off choosing once two of the three are off the board, because at least you can't make the wrong decision.

And of course, our rankings are no help whatsoever, with Scott White, Heath Cummings and I all featuring completely different orders at the top of the position. Still, someone has to be ranked first, so let's see if we can't figure out who it should be. And remember, no matter who you end up settling on, there's a roughly 33 percent chance you'll be wrong!

Batting average

All charts from FanGraphs.com

When it comes to a high average, you want a combination of low strikeouts and a high BABIP, but none of the three checks off both boxes. Arenado sported an elite strikeout rate for a slugger, but has never posted a BABIP higher than his .293 mark in 2016. Bryant has a .352 BABIP in his two seasons, but has struck out in more than a quarter of his career plate appearances. Donaldson strikes a happy medium, posting a .302 career BABIP and 18.2 percent strikeout rate last season.

They go about it different ways, but all three probably come in around the .280-.290 mark in terms of true talent in batting average.

This is just one place where the difference between the trio is truly negligible, but if you want to give anyone the edge, I might lean Arenado's way. His relatively low BABIP to this point is the result of a sky-high fly-ball rate and limited athleticism, but even that shouldn't keep him this low while playing half of his games in Coors Field -- all Rockies hitters had a .348 BABIP at home last season.

None of this trio is likely to win a batting title, but Arenado has the least standing in his way en route to a random .320 season.

Edge: Arenado

Home runs

One again, all three were nearly identical in this regard last season, though Arenado putting up consecutive 40-homer seasons in that park does appear to give him an edge on the field. While his extreme fly-ball tendencies might make Arenado a relatively low BABIP player, it gives him a solid floor, to the point where it might be hard to see him hitting fewer than 35 homers in any season, assuming he stays healthy. In 2016, he hit 244 flyballs, so even an average home run to fly-ball ratio of 13 percent gets him to 32 homers. Given his raw power and home park, even average is probably below his floor.

However, if you want big upside, Bryant is the way to go. He doesn't have Arenado's home field advantage, but Bryant certainly has more raw power, as exhibited by his edge in hard contact rate (40.3 percent to 37.9). Balls need to be hit in the air to go over the fence, and they need to be hit hard, and those are two things Bryant excels at.

Bryant was 13th in the majors in hard-hit average in 2016, but 30th in HR/FB rate. If the latter number catches up to the former, he could take yet another step forward as a power hitter.

Edge: Arenado

RBI

RBI and runs are going to depend largely on where you play and who you play with, and all three rate out pretty well here. Donaldson's lineup might be a bit worse this season than in recent years, but it's hard to see them really being bad, so he should drive in plenty of runs. However, if he hits second primarily again like he did last season, it will be awfully tough to drive in 100 runs again.

It's surprising that Bryant drove in just 102 runs in 155 games last season, after driving in 99 in 151 games the previous season. He was better in pretty much every way possible last season, but he appeared in 83 games last season batting second, which dropped his RBI pace. Like Donaldson, it might be tough for Bryant to rack up huge RBI totals at that spot in the order.

Arenado, of course, started every single one of his games as either the No. 3 or No. 4 hitter in the Rockies' lineup, and should be right there yet again this season. This Rockies' lineup should once again churn out tons of runs, and Arenado has a high-RBI skill set as well; his high contact rate creates plenty of productive outs, in addition to his already impressive skills as a hitter. There's a reason he drove in nearly 30 more runs than either a year ago.

Edge: Arenado

Runs

This is where Donaldson starts to make his comeback. He's the best on-base guy of the three, and probably doesn't get enough credit as a baserunner when he gets on. The fact that he often got to jog around the bases with Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion behind him obviously helps too.

The Blue Jays are going to miss Encarnacion, but Kendrys Morales should be fine in the middle of the order. Even if the offense as a whole takes a step back -- while the Cubs and Rockies both ranked in the top-three last season, the Blue Jays were "just" ninth -- Donaldson reached base 13 more times than Bryant in 2016, and 30 more times than Arenado, which gives him a natural advantage here.

Edge: Donaldson

Steals

In all likelihood, you won't be getting much value from this group here, though Bryant gets the edge for his 21 steals over the past two seasons. It's not a lot, but faint praise is still praise!

Edge: Bryant

Conclusion

Just because Arenado got the edge in three of five categories doesn't mean he is automatically the winner here. There is more that goes into Fantasy appeal than just how you perform in the 5x5 Roto categories, especially because we have to take into account value in H2H points leagues. This is where Donaldson's high walk rate and manageable strikeouts help him make up a ton of ground.

However, Arenado is still the choice at third base. And if it isn't a clear choice, it's at least translucent; if all three are relatively close across the board in skill set, Arenado playing in a hitter's paradise is a pretty good tiebreaker. If you pick third or fourth, Arenado is a fine option, and I would probably give Bryant a bit of an edge over Donaldson after that, if only because of their placement on the opposite end of the aging curve.

As I said earlier, you can't really go wrong with any of this trio, and all three have a chance to wind up the No. 1 player in Fantasy by the end of the season. However, if I have to choose, this is my order.