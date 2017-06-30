Aaron Hill: Becomes free agent
The Giants released Hill on Thursday.
After being designated for assignment Saturday, Hill passed through waivers and wasn't the subject of a successful trade offer, so he'll be free to latch on to another organization. Whether he does that in a fantasy-relevant role remains to be seen, following he's batting only .132/.250/.235 in 80 plate appearances with the Giants.
