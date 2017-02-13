Lind is nearing a contract agreement with the Nationals, Jim Bowden of ESPN reports.

The veteran first baseman was dealt to the Mariners last year after a productive season in Milwaukee, although a disappointing season in Seattle has sapped the market of any interest for his services. If this deal goes through, Lind would likely compete with Clint Robinson for a spot as Ryan Zimmerman's backup at first base, although it would take a lot for Lind to regain his standing as a fantasy-relevant first baseman.