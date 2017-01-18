Salcedo (suspension) has been released by the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Salcedo was suspended 144 games after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs last March, his third such suspension. The 25-year-old has compiled a 3.31 ERA and 447 strikeouts over eight minor league seasons, but risks a lifetime ban for one more positive test. Salcedo, who last pitched in 2015, still has 94 games remaining on the suspension should another team give him a shot.