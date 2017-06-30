Allen Craig: Released Friday

Craig was released by the Red Sox on Friday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Craig, who hasn't seen major-league action since 2015, was slashing .253/.352/.316 in 27 games for Triple-A Pawtucket before being cut loose. The 32-year-old could catch on elsewhere given his previous success in the majors, but it seems unlikely he'll make it back to the big leagues.

