Burns was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday so that he can sign with Lotte in the Korean Baseball Organization, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 26-year-old utility infielder managed to appear in 10 games at the major league level in 2016, but he failed to get a hit in that time. He also struggled during his second stint with Triple-A Buffalo, so Burns decided it would benefit him to get some more consistent playing time in the hitter-friendly KBO. He'll likely look to return to the states prior to the 2018 season if all goes well overseas.