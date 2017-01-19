Andy Burns: Pursuing opportunity in Korea
Burns was released by the Blue Jays on Thursday so that he can sign with Lotte in the Korean Baseball Organization, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 26-year-old utility infielder managed to appear in 10 games at the major league level in 2016, but he failed to get a hit in that time. He also struggled during his second stint with Triple-A Buffalo, so Burns decided it would benefit him to get some more consistent playing time in the hitter-friendly KBO. He'll likely look to return to the states prior to the 2018 season if all goes well overseas.
