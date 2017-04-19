Pagan says he will sit out the entire 2017 season to spend time with family, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.

The veteran outfielder says he has already turned down multiple minor-league contract offers and simply wants to spend a year outside baseball. Pagan had reached a deal with the Orioles this spring before a failed physical sunk the proposition, but did compete for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Although not officially retired, it will be a long road back for the 35-year-old if he does decide to return to the game.