Angels' Albert Pujols: Blast three-run homer Tuesday

Pujols was the hero in Tuesday's win over the Astros, going 1-for-4 and blasting a three-run home run in a 5-2 win.

The aging slugger has struggled early on, slashing .204/.259/.333 even after his three-run blast Tuesday. A lower batting average was to be expected, but owners were hoping for a little more power from Pujols. It is still early, so the homers could be coming, but we shouldn't expect more than some pop and RBI production from the 37-year-old.