Angels' Albert Pujols: Crushes solo homer in loss
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- the 603rd of his career -- in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.
The veteran slugger has been quiet since hitting his historic 600th homer June 3, slashing a meager .209/.246/.318 in 28 games. At 37 years old, a decline in production was to be expected, and we are seeing it happen to one of the game's greats before our very eyes. Outside of Pujols' ability to drive in runs effectively (51 RBI) and the occasional long ball (12 homers), he isn't providing enough to warrant consideration in standard fantasy formats, especially if he lacks first base eligibility.
