Angels' Albert Pujols: Gets day off Tuesday

Pujols is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

The Angels are without a DH for the second straight game, giving Pujols a chance to get a rest day following his start at first base Monday. The 37-year-old has played in every game this month, despite posting an batting average of .208 during that stretch, so expect him back in the No. 3 hole when the team returns home Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories