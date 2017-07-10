Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers heading into All-Star break

Pujols went 1-for-2 with a homer and two walks Sunday in Texas.

Pujols' 407-foot first-inning solo shot off Yu Darvish is all the offense the Angels needed in this 3-0 win. The 37-year-old Pujols is putting up career-lows across the board with his .241/.288/.387 line, but his 13 homers in 83 games show that the future Hall-of-Famer still can't be taken lightly. Two of those long balls have come in the past five contests after he went 14 without one.