Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers in first game back from ASB

Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rays.

The veteran slugger sandwiched the All-Star break with a pair of solo homers, bringing his season total up to 14. Pujols value has been hampered by a .241 batting average, but he has still generating power and an ability to drive in runs (55 RBI) in the heart of the Angels order. The 37-year-old should continue to be a good source of RBI in the second half with the return of Mike Trout to the lineup.