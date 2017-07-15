Angels' Albert Pujols: Homers in first game back from break
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's loss to the Rays.
The veteran slugger sandwiched the All-Star break with a pair of solo homers, bringing his season total up to 14. Pujols' value has been hampered by a .241 batting average, but he still can drive in runs (55 RBI) in the heart of the Angels order. The 37-year-old should continue to be a good source of RBI in the second half with the return of Mike Trout to the lineup.
