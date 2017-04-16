Angels' Albert Pujols: Makes first start at first Saturday

Pujols made his debut in the field Saturday, starting at first base and going 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to Kansas City.

Manager Mike Scioscia wanted to give Mike Trout a "rest day" without removing him from the lineup, so he penciled his MVP at designated hitter and gave Pujols the start in the field defensively for the first time this season. Scioscia said that he planned on using his slugger almost exclusively in the DH spot this year, which could put his first base eligibility in jeopardy for next season. If Pujols could see a start at first once a week, then he may be able to hit the eligibility requirements to retain his first base status next year. That is a bridge we will cross when we get there. As for this season, the 37-year-old remains a solid power source while batting in the heart of the Angels' lineup.