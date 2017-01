Pujols (foot) is progressing as planned after undergoing surgery in December, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While it's promising that Pujols hasn't incurred any setbacks while rehabbing his foot, the Angels have yet to say whether or not he's on track to be ready for Opening Day. However, there should be a better indication as to when the 37-year-old slugger will be able to return once spring training rolls around.