Angels' Albert Pujols: Takes seat Monday

Pujols is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.

After playing in all of the Angels' first thirteen games, Pujols will get a breather as Jefrey Marte slides in as the DH. He should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories