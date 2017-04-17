Angels' Albert Pujols: Takes seat Monday
Pujols is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros.
After playing in all of the Angels' first thirteen games, Pujols will get a breather as Jefrey Marte slides in as the DH. He should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup.
