Meyer pitched six scoreless innings with just a single hit allowed but also walked five batters during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Meyer threw just 54 of 99 pitches for strikes, and issuing free passes continues to be a weakness. He owns a 1.41 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 for the year, which limits his fantasy upside. Meyer's 3.74 ERA and 10.1 K/9 are both solid marks, though, and he owns tremendous upside. He's a candidate to take a huge leap forward if his pitch command improves, and especially since he's already showcased the ability to miss bats. A road date with Minnesota is up next for Meyers.