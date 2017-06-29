Angels' Alex Meyer: Blanks Dodgers through six
Meyer pitched six scoreless innings with just a single hit allowed but also walked five batters during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Meyer threw just 54 of 99 pitches for strikes, and issuing free passes continues to be a weakness. He owns a 1.41 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 for the year, which limits his fantasy upside. Meyer's 3.74 ERA and 10.1 K/9 are both solid marks, though, and he owns tremendous upside. He's a candidate to take a huge leap forward if his pitch command improves, and especially since he's already showcased the ability to miss bats. A road date with Minnesota is up next for Meyers.
More News
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Chased early Friday•
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Dominates Royals over six frames•
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Fails to complete five against Yankees•
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Takes tough loss Wednesday•
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Successful return from DL on Thursday•
-
Angels' Alex Meyer: Officially activated to start Thursday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...