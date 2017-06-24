Angels' Alex Meyer: Chased early Friday
Meyer (3-4) gave up five runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Boston tagged him for three runs in the bottom of the first inning before Hanley Ramirez sent Meyer to the showers with a two-run blast in the fourth. It was the right-hander's shortest outing of the season and pumped his ERA back up to 4.20 after he'd got it below 4.00 for the first time all year in his last start. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.
