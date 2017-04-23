Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Meyer made a spot start Friday and gave up two runs over 3.2 innings, his first major-league outing of the season. He'll return to Salt Lake, where he has a 4.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP for the year.

