Angels' Alex Meyer: Optioned to Triple-A
Meyer was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After he was pummeled for five runs in five innings in Monday's loss to the Twins, Meyer will head to the minors for what will likely be an extended period. The Angels are able to get by with four starters until July 29, so Meyer will miss out on a two-start week after he was initially in line to take the hill Sunday against the Rangers. In addition to the favorable schedule this month, the Angels are expected to get Matt Shoemaker (forearm) back from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break, so there's no real need for the team to rush Meyer back to the big-league rotation until he irons things out at Triple-A. With that in mind, fantasy owners who had been relying on the 27-year-old may want to consider dropping him.
