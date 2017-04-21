Angels' Alex Meyer: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
Meyer was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Friday against the Blue Jays, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Friday's start will be the seventh of Meyer's career at the major-league level. It's expected to just be a spot start for Meyer, but depending on how he fares, there's a chance he could push JC Ramirez back to the bullpen. Meyer has given up eight runs on 19 hits with 18 strikeouts to five walks in three starts for Salt Lake so far this season (15 innings).
