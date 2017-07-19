Meyer was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Meyer will take the mound against the Nationals on Wednesday, marking his first start at the big-league level since July 3, when he took the loss against Minnesota. During 12 starts with the Angels this year, Meyer has posted a 4.18 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and a 68:41 K/BB. In his place, the team demoted Eduardo Paredes to Salt Lake.

