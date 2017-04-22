Meyer held the Blue Jays to two runs over 3.2 innings Friday, but he walked four batters in an extra-inning loss.

The former top prospect continues to struggle with his command in the majors. The tall righty was at the 75-pitch mark when he was removed from the game before the conclusion of the fourth inning, a trend that will not help his case for stealing a rotation spot from JC Ramirez or Jesse Chavez. Meyer was brought up for a spot start, and barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears that one start is all he will receive after Friday's sub-par outing.