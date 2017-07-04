Meyer (3-5) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Meyer has the swing-and-miss pitch arsenal to be an excellent fantasy asset, but he still needs some fine-tuning. His 6.1 BB/9 and 1.46 WHIP are especially concerning, whereas his 4.18 ERA is a serviceable mark alongside an elite 10.1 K/9. At worst, Meyer is worth keeping tabs on going forward. He projects to face Texas at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.