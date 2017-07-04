Meyer (3-5) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Meyer has the swing-and-miss pitch arsenal to be an excellent fantasy asset, but he still needs some fine-tuning. His 6.1 BB/9 and 1.46 WHIP are especially concerning, whereas his 4.18 ERA is a serviceable mark alongside an elite 10.1 K/9. At worst, Meyer is worth keeping tabs on going forward. He projects to face Texas at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories