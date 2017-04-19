Meyer will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make a spot start Friday against the Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Times' Pedro Moura reports.

The Angels are saying that Meyer is simply getting a start to give everyone else in the rotation an extra day of rest, but if he were to pitch well, it seems like he could bump JC Ramirez from the rotation. Meyer had a 4.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP at Triple-A, but his 3.21 FIP and 18:5 K:BB in 15 innings tell a slightly different story. He has plenty of strikeout potential, but has yet to prove he can be efficient enough to be a reliable big-league starter.