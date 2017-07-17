Play

Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects three hits Sunday

Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Simmons was known as a light-hitting defensive specialist during his time in Atlanta, but he's putting up career highs across the board with a .291/.341/.440 line in his second season with the Angels. The shortstop has smacked four doubles among his eight hits in the past five games.

