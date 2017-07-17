Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects three hits Sunday
Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.
Simmons was known as a light-hitting defensive specialist during his time in Atlanta, but he's putting up career highs across the board with a .291/.341/.440 line in his second season with the Angels. The shortstop has smacked four doubles among his eight hits in the past five games.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Friday's removal not injury-related•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Continues to produce•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers against Dodgers•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Nabs 13th steal Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Steals two bases Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...