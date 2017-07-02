Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Continues to produce at the plate
Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.
The homer was the 27-year-old's ninth of the season, putting him on pace to match, or exceed, the 17 he hit back in 2013 (which was once considered an anomaly). Unlike that season, the rest of Simmons' production has been on par with his power; he owns a .281/.335/.431 slash line along with a career-high 13 stolen bases, numbers that should be good enough to earn him a spot on almost any type of fantasy roster.
